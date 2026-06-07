Nubeo Releases New Limited-Edition Missile Command Wristwatch

Nubeo has teamed up with Atari once again to make a new wristwatch design, this time based on the classic video game Missile Command

Nubeo has teamed up with Atari once again to make a new wristwatch design, this time based on the classic video game Missile Command Nubeo and Atari unveil a limited-edition Missile Command wristwatch, turning the classic arcade game into a wearable collectible.

The Ventana Automatic uses moving discs, layered graphics, and colorful hands to echo Missile Command action on the dial. Swiss Super-LumiNova keeps the Missile Command watch glowing at night, while the caseback shows off its automatic movement. Limited to 100 pieces per variant in four wristband colors, the new Missile Command watch is priced at $500 each. Watch manufacturer Nubeo has partnered with Atari for a limited-edition wristwatch design, as they have created one based on the classic game.

As you can see from the image here, the watch has been given all of the highlights of the game you could expect, as they have encapsulated several graphics onto the face as if the game were on your wrist. The different graphics move around on their own plastic discs inside to help tell the time, which is a fun design that makes it feel like the game is playing out while also telling you the hour.

What's more, it glows in the dark for a neon feeling when you need to know the time after sunset. We have a few more details from the company below as they arePrepare for impact. Nubeo and Atari once again bring the legendary Missile Command arcade experience to life through a bold mechanical timepiece. Inspired by the original battlefield interface of the classic arcade game, the Ventana Automatic transforms nostalgia into motion, combining retro gaming culture with modern automatic watchmaking.

Limited to just 100 pieces per variant, this is a collector's tribute to one of the most unforgettable gaming moments in history. The dial recreates the iconic battlefield from the Missile Command game, where cities once stood under constant threat from incoming attacks. Its layered structure and vibrant color accents capture the energy of the arcade screen, while multicolored hands sweep across the dial like defensive missiles in motion.

Swiss Super-LumiNova illumination ensures the action continues even in low-light conditions, echoing the glow of arcade machines in dark gaming halls. On the reverse side, the exhibition caseback reveals the Japanese automatic movement that powers the watch, allowing wearers to admire the mechanical engine behind the mission. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling.

Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. Nubeo has teamed up with Atari once again to make a new wristwatch design, this time based on the classic video game Missile CommandKidbash: Super Legend Releases All-New Gameplay TrailerRelive classic Barbie video games from the '80s and '90s with Barbie Rewind, a new retro collection coming from Atari later this year.

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