Nubeo Celebrates 40 Years of Atari 7800 With Limited Edition Watch

Nubeo is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Atari 7800 with a special Console Automatic wristwatch in four different designs.

Nubeo is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Atari 7800 with a special Console Automatic wristwatch in four different designs. Nubeo and Atari mark the Atari 7800’s 40th anniversary with a limited-edition Console Automatic watch line.

The Atari-inspired design features a 42mm case, rainbow dial accents, joystick seconds hand, and glow-in-the-dark details. Each Atari 7800 watch uses a Miyota automatic movement, 5 ATM water resistance, exhibition caseback, and numbered run. Four colorways are available now on Nubeo’s site, including an Atari-exclusive blue edition, priced at $320 each. Nubeo has partnered with Atari to help celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Atari 7800 with the Console Automatic limited-edition wristwatch.

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As you can see here, they have taken the classic gaming console's design and transformed it into a simple mechanical watch that captures the look and feel of the 7800. They have created four different designs that also glow in the dark, each complete with a specialty storage box to keep it safe, and all have been numbered.

We have more details from the company below, as they are currently being sold throughWhen the Atari 7800 reached living rooms in 1986, it arrived with a quiet first: it could play almost the entire Atari 2600 library straight out of the box, making it the first home console with built-in backward compatibility. Its Maria graphics chip brought arcade-style action home, and for a generation of players it became the shape of Saturday mornings.

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Console Automatic carries that memory onto the wrist. The tribute runs through the details. A squared 42mm stainless steel case echoes the screens and consoles of the era, while the dial carries the unmistakable Atari rainbow, the Atari logo, and a second hand shaped like a classic joystick.

Each watch runs on a Japanese Miyota automatic movement — self-winding, no battery required — visible through a see-through exhibition caseback secured with screws, and every piece is water-resistant to 5 ATM and individually numbered as part of a strict limited edition. A full stainless steel case and bezel with a black dial and a bright amber-yellow strap. Limited to 100 numbered pieces. A deep blue case, bezel, and dial on a blue strap, produced as an Atari exclusive edition.

Limited to 100 numbered pieces. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

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