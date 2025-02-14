NTSB to Release New Information on January Midair Collision

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will hold a briefing on Friday to provide more details about the January 29 midair collision near Reagan National Airport. NTSB Member Todd Inman spoke with 7News Reporter Nick Minock about what to expect from the briefing, including information from cockpit voice recorders and flight data recorders. Inman emphasized the NTSB's commitment to finding the probable cause and contributing factors of the collision and making recommendations to prevent future tragedies.

On Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board ( NTSB ) is holding a briefing to provide further details about the January 29 midair collision near Reagan National Airport . The tragic incident claimed the lives of 67 individuals on board an American Airlines flight and those aboard a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. In anticipation of the briefing, 7 News Reporter Nick Minock sat down with NTSB Member Todd Inman to discuss what the public can expect.

'We're planning on, in the next 24 hours, probably tomorrow, releasing additional information, and some of that will be centered around not only the cockpit voice recorders but the flight data recorders,' stated Inman. 'The one thing I would make sure to let your audience know we never released the actual audio of these. It's out of respect for those that were involved. These will be potentially transcripts, or partial transcripts, or reading of certain events.' Inman emphasized the NTSB's commitment to uncovering the probable cause and contributing factors behind the collision, aiming to prevent similar tragedies in the future. 'We’re going to do everything we can to not only find out the probable cause, but the contributing factors, and then make recommendations so that this doesn't happen again,' he said. 'It's a long process, but we've been at this a long time, 58 years, 15,000 recommendations, 100,000 aviation accidents. We're going to see it through.' Describing the incident as 'heartbreaking,' Inman acknowledged the immense impact on all involved. 'I mean, when you're in charge of investigating these types of accidents, and I previously served at the U.S. Department of Transportation. You want to think that we've done everything that we could, and we've had such an amazing safety record, but to see that disrupted in this tragedy, it's just it's gut-wrenching. At the same time, you don't want it to happen again.'The investigation, according to Inman, is a 'massive undertaking'. 'It's a massive undertaking,' said Inman. 'With 436 people, the NTSB is not a big agency, so we have to leverage a lot of outside partners and people that are very interested in this. And in aviation, everyone cares about not getting it wrong. The entire industry comes together. We bring together industry experts. We look at all the different probable causes, and we do it in the public's eye. Ultimately, when the board meeting occurs, the public will see everything in regard to the investigative material we pull together.'The Washington Post reported that over the last decade, there have been over 100 warnings to pilots that they could have been in a collision involving a helicopter. Inman stated that the NTSB relies on facts and data rather than media reports. 'I try not to read and look at the press that much because we're based on the facts,' he said. 'I can tell you, though, we built a really robust reporting system, so the historical data is there. We've already begun pulling it. We're looking at past incidents. We're looking at, literally, the people who handed off this plane to the pilots in Wichita, what they ate, how long they slept, all that's going to be a part of the investigation.





