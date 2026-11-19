The NTSB preliminary report reveals that rotor blades struck water during a low-altitude turn, killing the pilot and injuring two crew members in the Nov 4 Miami crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary findings on Wednesday regarding a fatal aviation accident that occurred in Biscayne Bay on November 4, 2026. The investigation into the Robinson R44 II helicopter confirms that the aircraft descended too low during a maneuver, causing the rotor blades to strike the water surface. This critical mechanical failure resulted in the immediate death of the pilot and caused severe injuries to two other occupants aboard the aircraft.

Incident Details and Flight Path

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed that the helicopter was involved in a commercial production mission to film a powerboating event located offshore. The aircraft departed from the area near Bill Baggs State Park, which is situated off the coast of Key Biscayne. The crew consisted of the pilot, a photographer, and a videographer, all of whom were attempting to capture dynamic footage of the boats racing across the bay waters.

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Preliminary Findings on Altitude

According to the safety board's report, the helicopter was executing low-altitude turns that brought it extremely close to the water's surface. The report notes that several doors had been removed from the cabin structure to facilitate photography and videography operations, which may have influenced the pilot's situational awareness during the complex maneuvering required for the shoot.

Witness Accounts of the Impact

The photographer provided a detailed account to investigators, stating that the helicopter flew parallel to the right side of a boat before turning to position itself ahead of the vessel. The goal was to capture a shot as the boat passed underneath the aircraft. However, as the helicopter attempted to maintain this position, the videographer observed the main rotor blades suddenly strike the water, causing an immediate loss of control.

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Emergency Response and Rescue

Television news footage captured the aftermath, showing the helicopter floating upside down underwater with two yellow emergency floats attached to the landing skids. These floats are standard safety equipment designed to keep the aircraft buoyant during a water landing. Witnesses in nearby boats immediately made distress calls, and a Good Samaritan attempted to assist one of the victims before rescue teams arrived.

Multi-Agency Rescue Operation

Rescue workers from several local agencies, the U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection responded swiftly to the crash site. Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz highlighted the coordinated effort required to reach the victims in the bay. The photographer and videographer were extracted from the water and transported to hospitals, where they continue to receive treatment for critical injuries sustained during the impact.