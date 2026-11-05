NTSB Recovers Engine Parts From Florida Learjet Crash Killing Nine

The National Transportation Safety Board has retrieved debris from the fatal Learjet 60 crash in Florida that killed nine people, including a tech tycoon and two children.

The National Transportation Safety Board recovered a portion of one engine from the Learjet 60 crash site near West Palm Beach on Thursday. This discovery comes as investigators continue to excavate the area where the business jet plummeted from tens of thousands of feet and exploded into a massive fireball on Sunday. The catastrophic accident claimed the lives of nine individuals and left a significant crater in the ground near a residential neighborhood. Officials confirmed that debris has been scattered away from the primary impact location, with some fragments found on the roofs of nearby homes and buildings.

Audio Reveals Severe Turbulence and Ice Issues

Panicked audio recordings from the cockpit show co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras reporting ice accumulation on the aircraft before encountering severe turbulence. The turbulence reportedly caused the jet to pitch up and down by more than 700 feet, destabilizing the plane moments before it entered a fatal descent. Filgueiras transmitted a mayday call, stating that the aircraft was descending at 8,000 feet per minute and later accelerating to a descent rate of 20,000 feet per minute. She screamed that they were declaring an emergency due to an overspeed condition and would crash into the ground.

Also read 'Very important' Learjet piece found miles from crash site in Florida

Victims Include Tech Tycoon and Aviation Crew

The nine individuals who perished in the crash include pilot Jeffry Gregory, 55, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20. Among the passengers were tech tycoon Adam Robinson, 45, and his wife Helen Sharp, 40, along with their young children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2. The flight also carried Rachael Reed, Charmi Fehr, and the children's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina. Adam Robinson and his family were traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when the incident occurred. Friends described Gregory as a devout Christian who was reciting the Lord's Prayer during the final moments of the flight.

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Scattered Debris Provides Critical Evidence

Investigators have located several key pieces of the aircraft far from the main wreckage site, including three pieces of the jet's left elevator. These components, which help control the aircraft's vertical movement, were found between one and four miles from the impact zone. Peter DiMaira, a resident living approximately four miles away, believes he found a piece of the airplane's tail that could indicate the jet was breaking apart mid-air. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office collected a large piece of debris that fell through the roof of Ana Escobar's home as evidence.

Local Residents Relocated Due to Site Hazards

The crash site has caused significant disruption for the surrounding community, forcing nearly 600 residents of a nearby mobile home community to relocate. The sheer force of the impact created a gaping hole that blocked access roads and caused structural damage to several properties. NTSB officials have urged locals not to move, alter, or dispose of any found debris, emphasizing that even small fragments contain vital information. All recovered wreckage is being transported to a secure location for thorough examination to determine the precise cause of the tragedy.