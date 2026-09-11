NTSB Recovers Cockpit Voice Recorder from Learjet 60 Crash Near Greenacres

The NTSB recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the Learjet 60 that crashed on Nov. 1 near Greenacres, Florida, killing all nine people aboard. Excavation of the impact site is complete and the recorder is being evaluated in Washington, D.C.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Monday that it has recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the Learjet 60 that crashed on Nov. 1 near Greenacres, Florida.

The recorder was found at the location of the initial impact and is being evaluated at the NTSB Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in Washington, D.C. The NTSB said on X that investigators recovered the CVR. The excavation work at the impact site has been completed. Crews started excavating the site on Wednesday after utility workers had drained water and cleared other hazards, the NTSB said.

Also read NTSB finishes on-scene work at Florida Learjet crash site; impact-site excavation continue

Once investigators began digging, they found a part of one engine, the board said. Earlier last week, investigators recovered the left tail elevator, which controls the jet's pitch, in three separate pieces. One of them was found nearly four miles from where the Learjet 60 crashed. The NTSB previously said investigators had cleared the Green Acres Mobile Home Community, Reading Truck, Silver Oaks Plaza, Value Store It Self Storage and John I. Leonard High School.

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Recovered Wreckage Parts Include Wings And Engines

They also recovered parts of both wings and engines, the flight deck, the vertical and horizontal stabilizers, the left elevator, sections of the ailerons and several flap track assemblies. Some parts were sent to the agency's laboratories for closer inspection. The NTSB wrote last week on X that even small pieces of the wreckage may contain important evidence that could help investigators determine what happened.

The Learjet 60 left Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 10:37 a.m. on Sunday, bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. The aircraft plunged into the ground in Palm Beach County shortly before 1 p.m., killing everyone aboard. Nine lives were lost in the crash.

Austin tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, 45, was killed in the crash alongside his wife, Helen Sharp, 40, their children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, the children's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, and couple Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr. Also killed was 20-year-old Nathalia Filgueiras, a graduate of West Boca Community High School who earned her pilot's license at just 17-years-old in 2023. Heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported across South Florida when the Learjet crashed.

Weather Conditions A Focal Point Of Investigation

Investigators said the weather will be a focus of the investigation. At about 41,000 feet, an air traffic controller told the flight crew that moderate precipitation was roughly five miles away and said they could move either left or right, stressing that the turn toward Freeport in the Bahamas looks pretty bad. The crew was then instructed to fly to a waypoint near Naples, Florida.

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The crew made a deviation toward Palm Beach County and reported that weather conditions were deteriorating. The crew told air traffic control that there was icing and turbulence, asking the controller if there was a better ride ahead. The crew reported light clear ice and moderate turbulence at 35,000 feet and asked to climb.

Less than 30 seconds after air traffic control approved the request, the crew made a mayday call and reported the plane was descending in an overspeed condition. Retired Navy fighter pilot Matthew Whiz Buckley discussed the aircraft's damaged tail components, rapid descent and encounter with severe weather, as investigators work to determine what caused the deadly Florida Learjet crash.

NTSB Requests Witness Information And Video Footage

The NTSB is asking anyone with information or video of the crash to email witness@ntsb.gov to arrange recovery and include a photo if possible. The cockpit voice recorder was found at the initial impact site near Greenacres and is being evaluated in Washington, D.C.