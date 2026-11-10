NTSB Recovers Cockpit Voice Recorder from Deadly Learjet Crash in Florida

The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the Learjet 60 that crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, killing six people including an Austin family. Investigators are examining the recorder along with other wreckage pieces to determine the cause of the accident amid reports of severe weather.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced on Monday that it has recovered the cockpit voice recorder of the Learjet 60 that crashed last week near " NTSB investigators have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of the Learjet 60 that crashed on Nov. 1 near Greenacres, Florida," the NTSB said on X.TIMELINE OF LEARJET CRASH THAT KILLED AUSTIN FAMILY TRACES FINAL MINUTES FROM TAKEOFF TO FLORIDA PLUNGECrews started excavating the site on Wednesday after utility workers had drained water and cleared other hazards, the NTSB said.

Earlier last week, investigators recovered the left tail elevator, which controls the jet's pitch, in three separate pieces. One of them was found nearly four miles from where the Learjet 60 crashed. The cockpit voice recorder was found at the location of initial impact and is being evaluated in the NTSB Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in Washington, D.C.

Also read NTSB Recovers Cockpit Voice Recorder from Learjet 60 Crash Near Greenacres

"Even small pieces of the wreckage may contain important evidence that could help investigators determine what happened," the agency wrote last week on X. The Learjet 60 left Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 10:37 a.m. on Sunday, bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. The aircraft plunged into the ground in Palm Beach County shortly before 1 p.m., killing everyone aboard.

, 45, was killed in the crash alongside his wife, Helen Sharp, 40, their children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, the children's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, and couple Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr. Heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported across South Florida when the Learjet crashed.

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Investigators said the weather will be aAt about 41,000 feet, an air traffic controller told the flight crew that moderate precipitation was roughly five miles away and said they could move either left or right, stressing that the turn toward Freeport in the Bahamas "looks pretty bad.

" The crew was then instructed to fly to a waypoint near Naples, Florida. The crew made a deviation toward Palm Beach County and reported that weather conditions were deteriorating. The crew told air traffic control that there was icing and turbulence, asking the controller if there was a "better ride" ahead.