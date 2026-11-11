NTSB Recovers Black Box From Fatal Florida Learjet Crash

The NTSB has recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the Learjet that killed nine people in Florida. Investigators will analyze data to determine if ice or turbulence caused the crash near West Palm Beach.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed on Monday that investigators have successfully recovered the black box from the Learjet that crashed in Florida last week. This critical development follows the tragic loss of nine lives when the business jet plummeted into the ground near West Palm Beach on November 1. The recovery of this device marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into the causes of the disaster.

Cockpit Recorder Recovery Details

Agency officials stated that the cockpit voice recorder was located at the site of initial impact shortly after the aircraft nose-dived from tens of thousands of feet. Although commonly referred to as a black box, the crash-protected device is actually bright orange to ensure visibility amidst debris. Images released by the agency show the unit with some scrapes and debris but appearing largely intact for evaluation.

Also read NTSB Recovers Black Box From Fatal Learjet Crash in Florida

The recovered recorder is currently being transported to the NTSB Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in Washington, D.C. for detailed analysis. Investigators hope to extract flight data that could reveal the final communications between the pilot and co-pilot before the fatal descent began. This technical assessment is crucial for understanding the sequence of events leading to the crash.

Victims and Flight Path Context

The tragedy claimed the lives of Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, and their children Emma, age four, and Charlie, age two. Also perishing were the children's nanny Anita Maria Cetina and two family friends, Rowan Fehr Toews and Rachel Reed. The pilot Jeffrey Gregory and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras were also among those who lost their lives in the accident.

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The Learjet 60 was traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when it encountered severe weather conditions. Witnesses reported seeing a giant fireball erupt near Greenacres, Florida, as the plane fell from the sky. The impact left a gaping hole in the ground and scattered wreckage across the surrounding area, including damage to nearby residential properties.

Investigation Scope and Evidence Collection

Beyond the primary recorder, the NTSB announced earlier that it had found portions of the jet engine and three pieces of the left elevator. These components were discovered between one and four miles from the main crash site, suggesting structural failure during the fall. Officials urged residents not to move or dispose of any debris they might find, emphasizing its evidentiary value.

Local residents have already contributed to the evidence collection effort. One homeowner reported debris falling through her roof, while another suspected finding a piece of the airplane tail. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has collected items like these to assist federal investigators in piecing together the final moments of the flight.

Next Steps for Data Analysis

All recovered wreckage will be shipped to a secure location for further examination to determine the precise cause of the accident. Preliminary reports indicate the pilots requested additional elevation due to a thunderstorm just before losing control. The agency continues to evaluate all physical evidence alongside the newly recovered voice recorder data.