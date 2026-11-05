NTSB Recovering Engine Parts From Fatal Florida Learjet Crash

Investigators have recovered engine debris from the Palm Beach crash that killed nine, including tech tycoon Adam Robinson and his family, as they determine the cause of the fatal accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that officials recovered portions of an engine from a Learjet that crashed in Florida. The accident occurred on Sunday near West Palm Beach and resulted in the deaths of nine individuals. The aircraft plummeted from tens of thousands of feet and exploded into a fireball upon impact.

Engine Parts Found At Crash Site

On Thursday, the NTSB announced that a portion of one engine was located while investigators excavated the crash area. Officials stated that debris has been discovered at locations away from the main impact site. This scattered wreckage includes fragments found on the roofs of homes and buildings in the vicinity. All recovered materials will be transported to a secure facility for detailed examination.

Also read NTSB Investigates Florida Learjet Crash With Turbulence And Ice Factors

Residential Debris And Community Impact

Nearby residents reported finding airplane debris around their properties, with some pieces penetrating structures. Ana Escobar described a hole torn through her roof that damaged insulation and caused water leaks. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office collected a suspected piece of the Learjet 60 as evidence from her home. The crash also damaged a mobile home community, forcing nearly 600 residents to relocate during the investigation.

Witness Accounts And Technical Evidence

Peter DiMaira, living roughly four miles from the site, believes he found a piece of the aircraft's tail. The NTSB confirmed recovery of three pieces of the jet's left elevator. These components were located between one and four miles from the primary impact zone. The agency urged locals to report any debris and warned against moving or disposing of found items.

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Voice Recordings Reveal Emergency Descent

Cockpit audio reveals co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras reporting ice accumulation and severe turbulence before the crash. She alerted air traffic control that the plane was experiencing rapid altitude changes. Transcripts show her declaring an emergency while describing an overspeed condition. The aircraft began descending at rates exceeding twenty thousand feet per minute.

Victims And Flight Origins

The nine victims included pilot Jeffry Gregory and co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras. Tech tycoon Adam Robinson and his wife Helen Sharp also perished in the crash. Their children, Emma and Charlie Robinson, along with nanny Anita Maria Cetina, were on board. The flight originated in Austin, Texas, and was en route to the Bahamas when the incident occurred.