NTSB Member Confirms No Link Between Mar-a-Lago Jet Crash and Trump Property

NTSB member Tom Chapman rules out any connection between the fatal Learjet 60 crash near Mar-a-Lago and Secret Service operations, citing it as a pure coincidence.

NTSB member Tom Chapman stated that the deadly private jet crash in Florida, which occurred less than ten miles from President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, is unrelated to the president's residence or nearby security operations. Chapman explicitly characterized the proximity of the accident to the high-profile estate as "purely coincidence" when asked about potential links to Secret Service activities.

Debris Recovery and Structural Failure Evidence

Chapman revealed that a critical piece of the crashed Learjet 60, specifically most of the left elevator, was located between 1.3 and 3.8 miles from the primary impact site. The elevator is a movable surface on the aircraft's tail that assists in controlling the upward or downward direction of the aircraft's nose. The discovery of this component far from the crash site adds to evidence that the aircraft began breaking apart before impact, according to the report.

Also read NTSB Investigates Cause of Learjet Crash That Killed Co-Pilot Nathalia Filgueiras

Victim Identification and Casualty Details

All nine people aboard the Learjet 60 died in the crash, including the two crew members. Among the victims were Adam Robinson, a 45-year-old technology entrepreneur from Austin, Texas, his wife Helen Sharp, 40, and their children, Emma, who was 4, and Charlie, who was 2. The NTSB investigation is currently focused on determining the cause of the crash, which remains undetermined at this time.

Weather Impact and Investigation Challenges

Investigators are working the crash site, known as an impact crater, which has been filled with water from recent severe weather. The severe weather has hampered some recovery efforts, and officials are looking into how the weather may have played a role in the crash. The crew had reported light clear ice and moderate turbulence while flying at about 35,000 feet before requesting a climb to 37,000 feet.

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Timeline of Final Moments and Crew Communications

Less than 30 seconds after controllers approved the request to climb to 37,000 feet, the jet crew issued a mayday call and reported descending. Chapman noted that he does not believe the recovered elevator component would have helped the aircraft recover from its rapid descent, even if it had remained attached to the plane. Investigators have obtained dashcam footage to help reconstruct the aircraft's final moments.

Local Evacuations and Community Displacement

Areas near Military Trail and Cresthaven Boulevard were evacuated after the crash. Between 40 and 50 people were staying at the Greenacres Community Center, Palm Beach County spokesperson John Jamason told the outlet. County officials were seeking state funding to help displaced residents with housing and transportation while authorities worked at the crash site, as Military Trail remained closed in both directions between 10th Avenue North and Purdy Lane.

Recovery Operations and Public Safety Directives

Officials expect to recover additional aircraft components from the crater, although these will likely be small because of the force of the crash. Recovered wreckage is being retained for analysis, and officials urged anyone who encounters debris to leave it untouched and notify authorities. There was no timeline provided for reopening the road or allowing displaced residents to return home as of Tuesday's briefing.