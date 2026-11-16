The NTSB investigates a steering failure on the Atlantic Asphalt tanker that struck a cruise boat in New Orleans on November 13, 2026, killing no one but causing significant damage.

The National Transportation Safety Board is actively investigating the mechanical cause behind the collision between the Atlantic Asphalt tanker and the American Heritage cruise vessel in New Orleans on Friday, November 13, 2026. The incident occurred on the Mississippi River when the 520-foot tanker struck the docked paddleboat, sending dozens of passengers and crew members into the water. Despite the severity of the impact that overturned the smaller ship, all 190 people aboard survived with no critical injuries.

Tanker Steering System Malfunction Causes Crash

NTSB officials confirmed on Sunday that the Atlantic Asphalt experienced a steering system failure, which caused its rudder to become stuck. This mechanical malfunction caused the massive vessel to veer toward the east bank of the river and slam into the stationary cruise ship just as crew members were distributing life jackets and evacuating passengers. Maritime historian Salvatore Mercogliano from Campbell University in North Carolina suggested that the failure likely stemmed from a mechanical breakdown in the ship's hydraulic or electrical systems, though he noted that human error could also have been a contributing factor.

Also read Tanker had steering problem before New Orleans riverboat crash, NTSB says

Historical Mechanical Deficiencies Revealed

Records from the U.S. and Canadian ports indicate that the Atlantic Asphalt has a history of safety and mechanical issues over the past seven years. The Coast Guard documented back-to-back malfunctions of the navigational systems in July and August 2024, including an autopilot failure in Baltimore and a loss of communication between the bridge and main engine. Additional reports from 2019 through 2024 cited faulty wiring in the pump room, fire safety deficiencies, and issues with the emergency electrical generator.

Ownership Structure and Operator Response

The Atlantic Asphalt is owned by Nave Shipping SA, a company registered in Monrovia, Liberia, and is a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, a large Chinese state-owned conglomerate. OSM Thome, the company managing the tanker, expressed regret over the collision and stated that they are fully cooperating with local authorities during the investigation. The vessel was originally built in 2017 and is designed to carry asphalt and bitumen for road construction and roofing projects.

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Federal Lawsuit and Salvage Operations

Officials from the Port of New Orleans have filed a federal lawsuit claiming that the crash caused at least one million dollars in damage to the terminal infrastructure. A judge has issued a warrant granting U.S. officials control of the tanker, which was towed away from the crash site. The American Heritage cruise ship remains overturned in the river, and the U.S. Coast Guard estimates that moving it could take weeks due to the need to remove 16,000 gallons of fuel first.

Investigation Timeline and Passenger Status

Four patients remain hospitalized out of the 32 individuals transported for treatment following the November 13 collision, with one patient in serious condition. The NTSB has recovered the tanker's voyage data recorder, which contains critical information about the ship's speed and bridge audio. A preliminary report on the crash is expected within 30 days as authorities continue to determine the full scope of the mechanical failure.