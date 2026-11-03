NTSB Investigates Learjet Crash in Florida Following Fatal Crash Near Mar-a-Lago

Federal investigators reveal new details about the Learjet 60 crash in Greenacres, Florida. The NTSB examines weather factors and aircraft separation in the fatal accident that killed six people.

The National Transportation Safety Board ( NTSB) has recovered critical debris from a Learjet 60 that crashed in Greenacres, Florida, revealing that parts of the aircraft scattered across a wide area before the fatal impact. Investigators confirmed that the tail elevator was found between 1.3 and 3.8 miles from the main crash crater, indicating significant structural failure prior to the jet striking the ground on a Sunday afternoon. This discovery adds a complex layer to the ongoing investigation into the disaster that claimed the lives of six passengers and crew members near West Palm Beach.

Crash Mechanics and Debris Recovery

Federal investigators have located part of the plane's tail elevator about 1.3 to 3.8 miles away from the crater, NTSB member Tom Chapman said during a press briefing Tuesday. Officials believe that several important pieces of the jet started to break off from the aircraft before it struck the ground, Chapman said. The impact left a massive crater in the middle of the road, damaging nearby infrastructure and causing a fireball that engulfed the wreckage. Dashcam footage captured the moment the aircraft hit the intersection at what experts described as near-supersonic speed, highlighting the immense force of the collision. The scattered debris pattern suggests that aerodynamic stress or mechanical failure caused components to detach well before the final descent.

Also read Learjet may have broken apart before Florida deadly crash, NTSB says

Investigation Into Aircraft Separation Causes

Investigators have not yet determined if the part separation caused the crash, or if the separation was caused by strain on the aircraft as it nosedived. The NTSB is currently analyzing whether the flight control surfaces failed first or if the airframe was torn apart by extreme G-forces during an uncontrolled descent. The aircraft was traveling at high speeds when it encountered severe weather conditions, which may have contributed to the structural integrity issues. Co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras reported ice accumulation and turbulence that pitched the plane up and down by more than 700 feet moments before the loss of control. The sequence of events leading to the debris field remains the primary focus of the technical analysis phase of the investigation.

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Stakeholder Positions on Weather and Flight Path

NTSB officials previously said severe weather was a significant factor in the disaster and would be a key focus of their investigation. Before the crash, Gregory's co-pilot, 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, told air traffic controllers that ice was accumulating on the plane and that severe turbulence had thrown it up and down by more than 700 feet. Filgueiras was describing how the aircraft had banked 60 degrees, meaning it was flying sideways, and she was noting the altitude changes. She screamed We're going to die into the radio before the jet slammed into the ground. As the plane plunged, Gregory, described by friends as a devout Christian, could be heard reciting the Lord's Prayer in the background. Pilots requested to gain 2,000 feet of elevation when they encountered a thunderstorm, moments before the aircraft spiraled to the ground.

Mar-a-Lago Security Connection and Next Steps

The fiery crash occurred just eight miles from President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club but is not connected to the no-fly zone that was hastily imposed by the US Secret Service. Military and air defense systems were deployed around Mar-a-Lago and nearby President Donald J Trump International Airport in late October at the request of the Secret Service. Officials have not disclosed a specific reason for the defense system's deployment, but Chapman on Tuesday confirmed there is no evidence connecting the Learjet crash to the system. He described it as entirely coincidental that the plane crashed while the no-fly zone was in effect. The investigation will continue with a focus on weather data and flight recorder information to determine the exact cause of the structural failure and subsequent crash.