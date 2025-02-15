NTSB Investigates Fatal Mid-Air Collision Near Washington National Airport

The NTSB is investigating a fatal mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that killed all 67 people on board an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter. Investigators are looking into potential discrepancies in altitude readings and whether the Army helicopter crew received all instructions from air traffic controllers.

Last month's fatal crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport , involving an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter, is under intense investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board ( NTSB ). The January 29th collision resulted in the deaths of all 67 people on board both aircraft. The NTSB held a press conference on Friday, February 14th, providing updates on their progress.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy revealed that investigators are scrutinizing potential discrepancies between the actual altitude of the Army helicopter and the altimeters in the Black Hawk helicopter. Homendy stated, 'We are looking at the possibility of there may be bad data. We’re looking at — were they seeing something different in the cockpit that differs from the data, which was radio altimeter.' She acknowledged that it's 'possible' the helicopter crew may have perceived a different altitude than their actual position, but emphasized that 'we have a lot of work to do until we get to that.' The radio altitude of the helicopter at the time of impact was 278 feet, exceeding the permitted 200 feet for helicopters on that route. Homendy stressed that this radio altitude 'does not mean that’s what the Black Hawk crew was seeing on the barometric altimeters in the cockpit.' Adding to the complexities, Homendy disclosed that the air traffic controllers' command for the Army helicopter to 'pass behind the CRJ' seconds before the collision might not have been received by the Black Hawk crew. 'Data from the Black Hawk indicated that the portion of the transmission that stated 'pass behind the' may not have been received by the Black Hawk crew,' Homendy stated.The NTSB's investigation into this tragedy continues, and Chairwoman Homendy assured the public that they will issue urgent safety recommendations if necessary, even before the investigation's conclusion. 'So for example, we will issue an urgent safety recommendation if we see that something needs to be acted on immediately; we won’t wait till the end of the investigation. We won’t wait till the end to issue recommendations in the final report. We will take action. We will issue an urgent safety recommendation if we need to. So that’s open right now in all areas,' Homendy said. This collision marked the first deadly commercial aviation crash in the United States since 2009





