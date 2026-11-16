NTSB Cites Steering Failure In Mississippi River Collision

NTSB officials confirm steering failure caused the Atlantic Asphalt tanker to strike a cruise ship in New Orleans, killing none and injuring 32 passengers and crew.

United States government safety officials have confirmed that a commercial tanker's steering system failure caused a violent collision in New Orleans, resulting in 32 hospitalisations. The National Transportation Safety Board ( NTSB) identified the Atlantic Asphalt tanker as the vessel that struck the American Heritage River cruise ship on Friday.

Root Cause Investigation Underway

The NTSB delivered preliminary findings during a briefing in New Orleans, stating that the root cause of the mechanical failure remains undetermined. NTSB accident investigator Bart Barnum noted that investigators are closely examining whether the issue stems from hydraulic, electronic, or mechanical defects. "It could be many different things," Barnum said, emphasizing that the agency is conducting a thorough technical analysis.

Also read US Coast Guard Captain Reveals Atlantic Asphalt Tanker Steering Failure Caused New Orleans Cruise Ship Capsiz

Tanker Maneuvered Into Docked Cruise Ship

The 160-metre Atlantic Asphalt tanker, carrying a crew of 19, suffered a steering malfunction that locked its rudder hard to starboard. This mechanical error propelled the laden vessel across the Mississippi River toward the east bank. The cruise ship American Heritage, measuring 91 metres and carrying 140 passengers alongside 50 crew members, was struck barely two minutes after the initial steering lock.

Injuries And Emergency Response Details

Emergency responders transported 32 individuals to local hospitals following the impact, which sent passengers, crew members, and two police officers into the river as the boat rolled. Municipal officials confirmed that while none of the injuries proved fatal or critical, six patients remained hospitalised on Sunday. The crash also damaged the marine terminal infrastructure where the cruise ship was docked.

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Legal Action And Financial Impact

Hours after the incident, the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans lodged a federal lawsuit alleging the tanker caused upwards of $1 million in infrastructural damage. The lawsuit seeks compensation for the repairs required at the marine terminal affected by the collision. Investigators continue to examine the exact sequence of events leading to the rudder lock to support further legal proceedings.

Ongoing Safety And Regulatory Review

While the immediate cause of the steering lock is under review, the NTSB has not yet determined if human error or systemic maintenance failures contributed to the accident. Authorities are monitoring the condition of all injured parties and assessing the long-term implications for commercial shipping safety protocols on the Mississippi River.