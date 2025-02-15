NTSB: Black Hawk Crew May Not Have Heard Air Traffic Control Warnings Before Fatal Mid-Air Collision

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating a midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport that resulted in the deaths of 67 people. Preliminary findings suggest the Army Black Hawk helicopter crew may not have been aware they were flying too high and may have missed critical warnings from air traffic control.

Officials confirmed that the crew of the Army Black Hawk helicopter involved in the midair collision with an American Airlines passenger plane near Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport may not have been aware they were flying too high and may have missed critical messages from air traffic control before the fatal crash. The January 29 crash over the Potomac River, which occurred during an Army 'flight check,' resulted in the deaths of 67 people. There were no survivors.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy stated during a press conference on Friday that critical messages from air traffic control, relayed to the Black Hawk just seconds before the crash, might have been overlooked. Less than 20 seconds prior to the collision, a radio transmission from the tower, audible on both cockpit voice recorders (CVR), instructed the Black Hawk to 'pass behind' the CRJ passenger plane. Homendy explained that 'CVR data from the Black Hawk indicated that the portion of the transmission that stated, ‘pass behind the …,’ may not have been received by the Black Hawk crew.' The transmission was interrupted by an 0.8-second microphone key from the Black Hawk as the helicopter was keying its microphone to communicate with air traffic control (ATC), according to the NTSB. The instructor pilot then informed the pilot flying that ATC seemed to be requesting the helicopter to move left towards the eastern bank of the Potomac River. While the NTSB confirmed the Black Hawk was flying too high at a radio altitude of 278 feet, the agency also noted that the barometric altimeters in the cockpit might have displayed a different figure to the crew. 'We are seeing conflicting information in the data, which is why we aren't releasing altitude for the Black Hawk's entire route,' Homendy said. 'We are looking at the possibility may be bad data. Were they seeing something different in the cockpit that differed from the (FDR) data, which was radio altimeter?' The two previous issues had the potential to be rectified by the Black Hawk's automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B), which can prevent traffic conflicts by estimating spacing and separation. However, the NTSB stated that it was 'not transmitting' during the flight, prompting a review of equipment, programming, and the possibility of an equipment malfunction. Another possibility, Homendy suggested, is that the ADS-B was turned off. The agency will continue its investigation while also assessing visibility concerns. Homendy noted that the Army Black Hawk crew was likely wearing night-vision goggles throughout the flight, which could have impacted their vision in the dark near a brightly lit airport. 'It's going to be a factor in our visibility study,' she said. 'We're going to have to see what was possible for them to see at the time, leading up to the collision and the accident sequence.' Recorder data revealed no audible reaction from the Black Hawk crew before the crash, indicating they were unaware of the impending collision





