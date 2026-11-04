Nsqk Unveils Ambitious New Album and Announces Major U.S. Tour

Mexican artist Nsqk releases his most accomplished album yet and details his upcoming Mosca World Tour, featuring stops across major U.S. cities in May and June.

Alternative artist Nsqk, born Rodrigo Torres, has officially released his most ambitious album to date, marking a significant expansion of his creative universe. The new record, launched on October 15, aims to challenge the boundaries of alternative music and secure his position on the international stage. Torres describes the project as a deliberate departure from sufficient quality, driven by a desire to deliver something entirely new and daring.

Metamorphosis and Kafkaesque Inspiration

Torres cites Franz Kafka as a central influence, drawing a parallel between the protagonist Gregor Samsa and the life of a famous artist. He explains that the metamorphosis of fame can become grotesque if not managed with care. This philosophical grounding emerged from a personal ordeal in 2024, shortly after moving into a Monterrey apartment with his partner.

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The artist describes a period of intense psychological distress triggered by an unexplained influx of large, cemetery-like flies. The phenomenon began with three or four insects appearing daily, eventually creating a terrifying environment that resembled a horror movie. Despite maintaining a clean living space, Torres could not find a biological reason for the plague.

Seeking a solution, Torres consulted a shaman at the suggestion of his manager. The shaman diagnosed the situation as a spell or witchcraft manifestation. Following the ritual session, Torres returned to his apartment to find the flies completely gone. This resolution allowed him to enter a period of deep reflection on his artistic trajectory.

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Sonic Expansion and Star-Studded Collaborations

The new 17-track album explores rock sounds with unprecedented aggression and distortion in Torres repertoire. He utilizes these sonic elements to evoke the arrogance and rejection often associated with ambitious pursuits. The record also incorporates electronic, urban, hip-hop, and pop genres to create a diverse listening experience.

Torres collaborated with several high-profile artists for the LP. The track "Estar Asi Siempre" features Julieta Venegas, while Kevin Kaarl appears on "Circo." Mexican group Eslabon Armado contributes to "Mil Problemas," and Nina Minguez performs on "tuffluv." Jean Dawson sings on "Dientes de Fierro," and Riosse provides vocals for "Lo Tuvimos Pero Ya No Esta."

The collaborations reflect a shared cultural background for many of the artists. Torres notes that he and Eslabon Armado share a Mexican origin and U.S. upbringing. This creates a sense of cultural limbo where they feel neither fully American nor fully Mexican. The album represents a bridge across these divided identities through shared musical expression.

Mosca World Tour Logistics and Dates

Following the album release, Nsqk will embark on the Mosca World Tour. The international schedule begins with a debut at Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros on January 23. This specific show is produced by Ocesa and is intended to be a historic experience for attendees.

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Pre-U.S. performances will take place in various Mexican cities. Production company Apodaca will support shows in Saltillo, Torreon, Hermosillo, San Luis Potosi, Tlaxcala, and Veracruz. These dates serve as a precursor to the major expansion into the United States market.

The U.S. leg of the tour officially kicks off on May 11 in Chicago. The itinerary includes stops in Washington D.C., Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Austin, and San Francisco. High ticket demand has already prompted the addition of extra shows in Chicago and Texas.

Additional North American dates are scheduled for Irving Plaza in New York City on May 16. The tour continues with a performance at Cine El Rey in McAllen, Texas, on May 30. The final listed stop is El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on June 8. Torres expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform for such a wide audience.