A highly classified communications network at the National Security Agency experienced an outage, the Trump administration confirmed.

- A highly classified communications network at the National Security Agency experienced an outage, the Trump administration confirmed. A U.S. official confirmed that the NSA experienced a “temporary degradation” during regularly scheduled maintenance that affected several internal systems.

EN ESPAÑOL | Red de comunicaciones de seguridad de EE. UU. , altamente clasificada, sufre caída, reporta CNN CNN had previously reported that its sources said an internal network called “NSA Net,” which allows employees to share classified information, was down. Those sources said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack.

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The sources also said the agency has enacted staggered arrivals for personnel. The U.S. official said the agency’s critical capabilities remain “fully operational,” and it remains capable of defending national security.

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“NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events,” the U.S. official’s statement read.