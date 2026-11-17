The National Security Agency reported a temporary network outage during routine maintenance, adding to a week of major U.S. system failures.

A highly classified internal communications network operated by the National Security Agency went offline on Tuesday, marking the latest significant technology disruption to strike critical U.S. government systems in less than seven days.

This specific network incident follows a rapid succession of high-profile technical failures, including a nationwide ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration last Friday and a widespread Microsoft 365 outage that began last Thursday and continued into the following day.

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Compounding the concerns about digital infrastructure stability, major U.S. banks experienced technical problems on Monday, while hackers reportedly planted malicious code on websites used by up to 178 organizations, potentially exposing personal and financial data of visitors.

On Tuesday, additional service disruptions were reported across popular platforms including Gmail, Apple Pay, and Marriott, leading to increasing scrutiny regarding the frequency of these simultaneous system failures across both public and private sectors.

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NSA Maintenance Justification Provided

A United States official confirmed to Newsweek that the National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance, emphasizing that mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational.

The official stated that while some internal systems were affected, the agency's ability to defend National Security continues uninterrupted, citing an infrastructure designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during both planned maintenance and unexpected events.

The agency's internal network, known as NSA Net, serves as the primary classified communications channel for personnel to securely share sensitive information within the organization, distinct from its external signals intelligence gathering missions.

Congressional Leaders Demand Briefings

The cluster of recent outages is now drawing significant attention on Capitol Hill, prompting House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries to call on the Trump administration to brief lawmakers from both chambers on the Microsoft outage, FAA ground stop, and NSA network issue.

Jeffries and other legislators are seeking transparency regarding the root causes of these disruptions, particularly as the close timing of the events has raised questions among citizens and officials about the resilience of critical digital infrastructure.

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Newsweek reached out to the White House by email on Tuesday requesting comment on the matter, awaiting a response from administration officials who are now facing increased pressure to explain the security and operational protocols behind these incidents.

No Evidence of Coordinated Cyberattack

While the timing suggests a possible pattern, officials have stated there is currently no evidence tying the incidents together or indicating they are part of a coordinated cyberattack aimed at disrupting national infrastructure.

Incidents with identified causes appear to involve separate technical failures, such as faulty networking equipment linked to the FAA disruption and a technical issue cited by Microsoft for its service outage, suggesting unrelated systemic vulnerabilities.

The National Security Agency is responsible for collecting and analyzing foreign signals intelligence to provide information to U.S. policymakers and military leaders, while also working to protect national security systems from cyber threats through partnerships with government and industry allies.

Although the reported outage involved a classified network for sensitive internal communications, the agency asserts that national security was not impacted, noting that the cause and full scope of the disruption remain unclear pending further technical investigation.