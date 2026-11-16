NSA Deputy Director Identifies China as Top Cyber Threat to US

NSA Deputy Director Tim Kasiba warns that China poses the greatest technological and cyber threat to America, emphasizing the urgent need to protect military advantages and critical domestic infrastructure from evolving cyber warfare.

CLEVELAND — The deputy director of the National Security Agency does not hesitate when asked about the biggest threat to America.

"Undoubtedly China. Both technologically, especially technologically, of course we're in the middle of a super intelligence race and it's well known and publicized how much they want to catch up to us. We have an advantage, but that's only for so long," Tim Kasiba said. Kasiba, the deputy director of the NSA, was in Cleveland to speak at the FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association's annual dinner on Thursday.

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He sat down for an exclusive interview in which I asked him what keeps him up at night.

"There's a lot of things that keep me up at night. Certainly the safety and security of our military, that's what we're focused on making sure they have the best technological advantage. That's what we spend every single waking day and night doing making sure that they have the ability to come home," Kasiba said. There is another growing worry right here at home: Our critical infrastructure.

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"It's absolutely a risk, and we're paying very close attention to that as well and ensuring that we do everything possible to make it as safe as possible. Cybersecurity has taken off in the past two decades simply because it has become a domain, and it's now a war fighting domain, and it is an area and domain in which we rely on so much in order for our society to function.

And so therefore the adversary is going to see that as a landscape for them to attack," Kasiba said. The NSA's mission is foreign, but the threat is local. Hand in hand with the FBI and Homeland Security, that cyber fight is being waged globally and locally. Josh Del Manzo, the special agent in charge of the Cleveland FBI, discussed recent cybercrime operations.

"Just recently we've been in no less than three countries over the past month either arresting people in the case of Africa or disrupting their cybercrime directed at the United States," Del Manzo said. And the threat doesn't spare anyone, not even the agents fighting it.

"It affects everybody every day. Literally today I have a suspicious email," Del Manzo said. We Follow Through Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.