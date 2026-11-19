The National Security Agency reports its classified internal email network is down for three consecutive days. Officials confirm the air-gapped system failure was not a cyberattack, marking a rare technical disruption.

The National Security Agency confirmed on Thursday that its internal classified communications system remains partially offline for a third consecutive day. Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported that despite ongoing repair efforts by technical staff, the agency has not yet restored full functionality to the critical infrastructure.

NSA Internal System Disruption Continues

Jennifer Griffin stated during her Thursday broadcast that the internal email communications system was at least partially down for a third straight day. Officials have been actively working to resolve the issue, yet the system remained disrupted throughout the day. This prolonged outage is described as highly unusual for the agency's secure operations.

Also read Classified US communication network back up after outage hit system

A senior official who worked at a high level within the National Security Agency told Griffin that the internal email communications system had never gone down during their five years of service. The complete reliability of the system was historically a defining characteristic of the agency's internal networks before this recent incident began.

Air-Gapped Network Faces Technical Failure

The agency's internal classified email system operates on the NSA Net, which is strictly air-gapped from the public internet. This physical isolation means the network is not connected to external networks, making it nearly impossible for a typical cyberattack to affect the system from the outside. Consequently, the cause of the outage must be internal.

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On Tuesday, some sources claimed the problem was related to a software patch being installed on the network. This theory suggests a routine maintenance procedure or update may have triggered unexpected compatibility issues or system conflicts within the isolated environment. The disruption highlights the vulnerabilities that can exist even in physically separated digital infrastructure.

Parallel Outages Raise Security Concerns

The disruption at the National Security Agency comes a day after significant outages hit major U.S. banks across the country. Breitbart News reporter Lucas Nolan documented that a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused delays and service interruptions for customers at several large financial institutions. These parallel failures in both intelligence and financial sectors have drawn intense scrutiny from media outlets.

Lucas Nolan reported for Breitbart News on Monday that the bank problems were not the result of a cyberattack. However, the NSA outage and the bank problems are particularly concerning because they follow a wave of outages in both civilian and government systems. This pattern suggests a broader infrastructure instability rather than an isolated incident.

Official Ruling Excludes Cyberattack

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton clarified the situation on Wednesday by stating that the technology failures that pulled the National Security Agency's classified internal network offline were not a cyberattack. This explicit denial by Jay Clayton helps alleviate immediate fears of a sophisticated hostile intrusion into the nation's most sensitive data repositories.

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The confirmation from Jay Clayton provides a measure of reassurance regarding national security protocols. The incident is now being treated as a severe technical malfunction rather than a security breach. Investigators continue to examine the specific software or hardware failures that led to the extended downtime of the secure communications channels.