The ongoing outages and technical glitches impacting everything from flights to emails to banks and more over the last several days continued Tuesday, this time hitting major companies and agencies in the U.S.

Tuesday's outages, though brief, come after days of technical issues that downed everything from emails to flights to banks and more. The ongoing outages and technical glitches impacting everything from flights to emails to banks and more over the last several days continued Tuesday, this time hitting major companies and agencies in the U.S."Users are experiencing a problem with this service.

We are working to resolve this issue," the company told NBC News just before noon Tuesday. According to Apple's outage tracker, issues appeared to be impacting Apple Music, AppleCare, some iCloud services and the app store. At the flagship Chicago store along Michigan Avenue, Apple employees also reported their system was down for at least an hour, preventing them from completing sales or making appointments, among other tasks.

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"NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events. " Similarly, the National Weather Service reported a"routine network maintenance" resulted in technical issues for some between 10:05 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. CT. “Today from 11:05 am to 11:45 am ET, routine network maintenance resulted in some users of NWS websites and data services experiencing technical issues which have since been resolved. NOAA Weather Radio and NOAAPort were not impacted.

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As always, NWS advises everyone to have multiple ways of receiving critical, time-sensitive warnings," the agency said in a statement. Charles Schwab confirmed it experienced a"brief webpage loading issue," but that issue was resolved just before 11 a.m. CT. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin told CNBC the string of outages in the last week are a result of tech upgrades and aging infrastructure.

"These companies probably need to start scheduling upgrades between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. rather than doing them in the middle of the day," he said. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump was about the recent service outages involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration and online banking with JPMorgan Chase. The president played down the problems that caused mass flight cancellations and disrupted workdays.

“It’s life,” Trump said. “When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine. ” The news comes just days after the FBI issued a"flash advisory," which warned that"cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, a super intelligence-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide.

" "ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours. It was used in the October ConnectWise supply-chain compromise, which exposed Microsoft 365 customer environments and involved attempted authentication against more than 2,250 downstream tenants," the FBI wrote on social media.

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"The FBI is urging businesses and organizations to strengthen access controls, monitor suspicious automated activity, and report potential compromises to Tuesday's outages also fall on the same day a nationwide test was scheduled to be conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission. The test is expected to take place at 1:20 p.m. CT, leading to much speculation and rumors on social media.

"We are aware of rumors, questions, and speculation about tomorrow’s test. To be clear, this is a routine, scheduled test of the Emergency Alert System," FEMA wrote on social media Monday.

"We love a good fan theory as much as anyone, but there is no secret emergency happening here. "