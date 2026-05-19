NS&I to contact estates of deceased customers who were not repaid money due to error, offer full refund

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) will start contacting estates of deceased customers who due to an error were not repaid money from all their accounts following a bereavement claim. NS&I will offer a full refund to affected estates with holdings of £10 or more and provide direct contact with personal representatives and executors of estates with holdings of the same.

National Savings and Investments ( NS&I ) will start contacting estates of deceased customer s who due to an error were not repaid money from all their accounts following a bereavement claim , starting from next week.

The Treasury-backed bank will contact all affected estates with holdings of £10 or more to reunite them with the full value of funds that should have been returned earlier. NS&I says there is nothing families, beneficiaries, or the personal representatives and executors of deceased estates need to do. NS&I also adds it will contact personal representatives and executors of estates with holdings of £10 or more directly.

Payments to affected estates will run over the coming months and are expected to conclude in the first half of 2027





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Bereavement Claim NS&I Deceased Customer Late Refund Personal Representatives

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