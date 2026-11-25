A reader lost access to £10,000 from NS&I Premium Bonds after funds were sent to a closed M&S Bank account. This article details the resolution, the bank's response, and steps taken for a refund and apology.

A reader in Exeter, Devon, faced a significant financial hurdle after National Savings and Investments ( NS&I) misdirected a £10,000 withdrawal from their Premium Bond account. The funds were intended to cover the deposit on a new car, with an agreed collection date of eight days. The initial timeline promised by NS&I indicated that the cash would arrive in the designated bank account within five days. This window provided a buffer of three days, which should have been sufficient to resolve any minor delays or processing issues. However, the expected deposit failed to materialize by the fifth day, prompting immediate contact with the savings provider.

The Misdirected £10,000 Transfer Explained

Upon investigation, NS&I confirmed that the withdrawal had been successfully processed but deposited into an old M&S Bank current account. This specific account had been closed by the reader years prior and was no longer accessible. NS&I attributed the error directly to the customer, stating that the individual had selected the closed M&S account from a drop-down menu during the online withdrawal process. This explanation was confusing for the reader, who had successfully completed similar transactions over the past four years without incident. The consistency of previous successful transfers suggested that the drop-down selection was not a habitual error on the user's part.

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Banking Systems and Suspense Account Issues

The complexity of the issue was compounded by the banking infrastructure involved. The reader had switched from M&S Bank to Halifax in 2022 using the current account switch service. Despite this switch, the legacy M&S account details remained visible in the NS&I system. When the funds landed in the closed account, standard banking protocol suggested they should bounce back to the sender. HSBC, the owner of M&S Bank, initially advised the reader not to worry, citing this standard return mechanism. However, after nearly three weeks, the funds had not returned, indicating a breakdown in the automated reclamation process.

Resolution After Three-Week Delay

The situation only resolved after intervention by journalist Sally Hamilton, who contacted both NS&I and HSBC to accelerate the process. HSBC eventually located the missing funds, revealing that they were sitting in a suspense account rather than being returned automatically. Banks utilize suspense accounts to hold funds of uncertain origin temporarily while their correct destination is verified. HSBC confirmed that the money would be released to the rightful owner within three days. NS&I also took corrective action by removing the closed M&S account from the drop-down menu to prevent future occurrences of this specific error.

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Compensation and Ongoing Dispute

As part of the resolution, NS&I paid the reader £150 in compensation for the inconvenience and stress caused by the delay. However, the reader remained dissatisfied with the core explanation that the error was their fault. The lack of clarity regarding why the closed account was still listed after a formal bank switch in 2022 led to a further escalation. The reader has approached the Financial Ombudsman to seek an independent review of the dispute. The ombudsman will determine whether NS&I's systems failed to update correctly or if the burden of proof lies with the customer for selecting the wrong option.

Lessons for Premium Bond Withdrawals

This incident serves as a critical case study for holders of Premium Bonds and other savings products. The financial community advises customers to meticulously verify destination account details before finalizing any electronic transfer. Even with established banking relationships, legacy accounts can sometimes persist in digital menus, causing significant administrative friction. The delay in accessing £10,000 forced the reader to rely on a credit card for the car deposit, creating a temporary cash flow issue that required urgent management. While the funds were eventually recovered, the three-week wait highlighted the vulnerabilities in digital banking legacy systems and the importance of holding financial institutions accountable for system updates. The outcome of the Financial Ombudsman review may influence how such disputes are handled across the UK banking sector in the future.