National Savings and Investments must recover £518,000 from 3,500 accounts after a technical error duplicated Premium Bond prize payments in May.

National Savings and Investments announced that thousands of account holders must return funds after a technical glitch resulted in duplicate Premium Bond prize payments being credited to Direct Saver accounts. The Treasury -backed savings bank confirmed that approximately 3,500 savers received more money than they were entitled to following the May prize draw, triggering an urgent recovery process for the misallocated funds. NS&I has since contacted all affected customers to explain the error and arrange for the removal of the excess cash from their balances.

NS&I Premium Bond Payment Glitch Details

NS&I reported that the technical error led to the accidental distribution of £518,000 in Prize Bond winnings to customers who had not won those specific prizes. The institution explained that the duplicate payments were processed into Direct Saver accounts in error, requiring immediate correction to maintain the integrity of the savings scheme. While the organization apologized for the inconvenience, they emphasized that the funds involved do not belong to the account holders and must be returned to the central pool.

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Some of the incorrectly paid money was automatically deducted from the affected customers accounts in an attempt to reverse the transaction. However, a remaining balance of £1,600 still requires active repayment from the individuals involved. NS&I has stated that transactions on the affected accounts were temporarily blocked during the investigation and removal process to prevent further complications or withdrawals of the erroneous funds.

Stakeholder Positions and Customer Reactions

A spokesperson for NS&I confirmed that the organization had reached out to all impacted account holders to apologize for the disruption and formally cancel the duplicate payments. One customer revealed to The Times that their account was temporarily frozen after they won a genuine £1,700 prize but were simultaneously overpaid an additional £325. The individual noted that access to their funds remained restricted until the overpaid amount was successfully recovered by the bank.

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Scott Dixon of The Complaints Resolver highlighted that consumers generally have no legal right to retain money paid to them in error, yet they should not suffer financial detriment due to NS&I administrative incompetence. Dixon suggested that the savings bank should offer affordable interest-free repayment options for those who have already spent the money on essential goods. He argued that customers who reasonably believed they had won a prize are unlikely to question the deposit and may have already utilized the funds.

Real-World Impact and Upcoming Procedures

The incident marks another chapter in a series of recent operational failures at the Treasury-backed institution, which manages £240 billion for 24 million savers. The Premium Bond scheme continues to attract significant interest, with monthly draws offering prizes ranging from £25 to £1 million. Despite the recent controversy, many savers remain flocking back to the product following a prize rate increase in May, expecting positive developments in the near future.

Under NS&I regulations, individuals do not have the right to keep money that was incorrectly paid to them, but the bank is instructed not to take back funds that would plunge a customer into debt. This case follows a previous incident in June 2023 where NS&I overpaid interest to 3,265 people but did not require them to return the £2 million error. In that earlier instance, the bank absorbed the loss rather than pursuing recovery from the affected savers.

These events occur against the backdrop of a larger scandal involving unclaimed funds from deceased customers, which has already led to significant leadership changes at the organization. Former Chief Executive Dax Harkins resigned following the discovery that approximately £475 million belonging to 37,500 deceased customers was not handed to their families. NS&I has since replaced Harkins with Sir Jim Harra, the former boss of HM Revenue & Customs, to oversee recovery efforts and restore trust in the savings platform.

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Sir Jim Harra and the new management team are currently working to resolve the estate issues, which NS&I now estimates affect just under 30,300 estates with a total value of up to £181.9 million. The organization has committed to contacting all affected estates with holdings of £10 or more to reunite them with the full value of those holdings. Claimants for savings pots exceeding £5,000 must still obtain probate first, a rule that has caused delays for bereaved families trying to access their late loved ones funds for years.