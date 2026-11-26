National Savings and Investments raises rates on fixed-term deposits up to 5.35%, intensifying competition with private banks and government-backed savings products.

National Savings and Investments has officially raised interest rates on its fixed-rate savings accounts, pushing its highest rate to 5.35 percent on the five-year term. This strategic adjustment places the government-backed institution firmly among the top providers in the independent savings market tables. The update ensures that savers can now access competitive returns that closely rival those offered by specialized private lenders.

The twelve-month fixed-rate option now pays 5.21 percent, a figure that trails only a handful of smaller competitors. Al Rayan Bank currently holds the highest spot for the one-year term at 5.28 percent, while Vida Savings and Castle Trust Bank both offer 5.25 percent. Despite this, NS&I remains a dominant force due to its reputation for security and broad accessibility to millions of UK residents.

Also read Why Unfamiliar Banks Offer Higher Savings Rates and How They Work

For those looking to lock in savings for longer periods, the five-year Guaranteed Growth Bond offers the maximum rate of 5.35 percent. Vida Savings slightly edges out NS&I on this term with a rate of 5.38 percent. The two-year and three-year options provide 5.25 percent and 5.27 percent respectively, giving investors multiple pathways to secure high yields depending on their liquidity requirements and risk tolerance.

Industry observers expect this rate hike by the government entity to trigger a broader wave of increases across the private sector. Andrew Westhead from NS&I retail direct noted that these changes reflect shifts in the wider savings market. The move is likely to pressure other major banks to respond, as the appeal of saving with an institution fully backed by the Treasury is immense for risk-averse consumers.

This pricing strategy arrives shortly after the Bank of England raised the base rate to 4 percent earlier in the month. The rate cut signals a shift in monetary policy that has rippled through the financial sector, prompting institutions to adjust their lending and savings rates accordingly. NS&I aims to meet net financing targets that have been running behind schedule since the start of the financial year in April.

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The enhanced rates serve as a critical tool to attract capital and stabilize the bank's funding position. By offering competitive yields, NS&I seeks to close the gap in its financing targets and secure long-term deposits. The ability to raise funds efficiently is vital for the institution to maintain its operations and continue supporting government borrowing requirements through gilts and other instruments.

In addition to standard fixed terms, NS&I has launched a new issue of its three-year fixed-term Green Savings Bonds. These bonds now carry an increased interest rate of 5.15 percent, making them an attractive option for environmentally conscious savers. The funds raised will be utilized to support green projects as part of the Government's Green Financing Framework.

Savers can invest between a minimum of £100 and a maximum of £100,000 in these specific green instruments. The bonds are designed to complement traditional gilts in raising capital for environmental initiatives. This product diversification allows NS&I to appeal to a broader demographic of investors who wish to align their savings with sustainability goals while earning a solid return.

The institution has also adjusted its monthly income options, which provide regular payouts rather than lump sums at maturity. The one-year monthly income option pays 5.09 percent, the two-year option offers 5.13 percent, and the five-year option yields 5.23 percent. These options provide flexibility for retirees or others who rely on consistent income streams from their savings.

All fixed-rate accounts can be opened with a minimum investment of £500 and accept deposits up to £1 million. These accounts are available to both new customers and those with maturing investments, ensuring continuity for existing savers. The cash is 100 percent backed by the Treasury, offering a level of security that few private sector products can match in the current economic climate.

This development follows a significant update to the Premium Bond product line in August. NS&I boosted the underlying rate to 4.35 percent from the September 2026 draw, marking the highest return on Premium Bonds in nearly two years. This improvement from the previous 3.3 percent rate enhances the appeal of this popular savings vehicle for the more than 22 million holders.

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Consequently, the odds of winning a prize in Premium Bonds were shortened to 21,000 to one from 22,000 to one. This change represents a tangible benefit for holders, increasing their chances of winning tax-free prizes. The adjustment comes just months after the rate was increased from 3.3 percent to 3.8 percent, demonstrating the institution's responsiveness to market conditions.

The rate increases affect all eligible accounts, which are accessible to a wide range of investors. The combination of high fixed rates, monthly income options, and improved Premium Bond odds provides a comprehensive suite of savings products. Savers can choose the option that best fits their financial goals and time horizons.

As the economic landscape continues to evolve, the actions of major institutions like NS&I will likely influence the broader savings market. Competitors will need to remain agile to retain market share in an environment where consumers are increasingly aware of yield opportunities. The focus on security and competitive rates positions NS&I well for the coming months.

Investors are advised to review their existing portfolios to ensure they are taking advantage of the latest rates. With the base rate at 4 percent and inflation concerns still present, locking in fixed rates could provide stability and guaranteed growth. The variety of terms available allows for strategic planning based on individual financial needs.

The government-backed status of NS&I provides a unique value proposition that private banks cannot replicate. While private lenders may offer slightly higher rates on select products, the assurance of Treasury backing remains a key factor for many savers. This security, combined with the new rate adjustments, makes NS&I a compelling choice for conservative investors.

The launch of the new Green Savings Bonds further demonstrates the institution's commitment to modern financial trends. By integrating environmental objectives with competitive financial returns, NS&I is able to attract a new segment of socially responsible investors. This strategy aligns with broader government initiatives to promote sustainable finance.

Overall, the rate adjustments by NS&I reflect a dynamic response to current economic conditions. The institution is balancing the need to attract capital with the mandate to provide secure, high-yield options for the public. As the financial year progresses, the impact of these changes will be closely monitored by both savers and industry analysts.