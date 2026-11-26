The National Retail Federation reports that 59 percent of shoppers plan to use artificial intelligence for Black Friday. Experts warn about data privacy risks and AI hallucinations while offering tips for safe automated purchasing.

The National Retail Federation reports that 59 percent of consumers plan to utilize artificial intelligence tools to support their winter shopping activities during the upcoming Black Friday weekend. This significant shift in consumer behavior marks a move from traditional search-based browsing to conversational AI agents that can handle complex purchasing decisions on behalf of the user.

Conversational Interfaces Replace Traditional Search

Traditional online retail relies heavily on specific keyword searches and infinite scrolling through product listings. The new AI-driven shopping experience is designed to function more like a messaging application. Prompt bars are situated at the bottom of the interface, inviting a back-and-forth dialogue between the human shopper and the bot regarding desired items.

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This conversational model allows users to shop based on emotional context or lifestyle vibes rather than technical specifications. For example, a user might describe their uncle's hobbies and personal style to find a suitable gift. If the goal is to support a European travel dream, the AI can narrow down options like suitcases based on narrative criteria rather than just dimensions.

Analyst Advice on Managing AI Hallucinations

Emily Pfeiffer, a principal analyst at Forrester who advises retailers and brands on digital commerce strategy, notes that these tools become more effective when provided with detailed personal context. She suggests asking specific questions such as whether a bag will fit under a seat on JetBlue if it is overstuffed. This approach helps the AI understand the use case rather than just listing products.

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Pfeiffer cautions that despite advanced capabilities, these systems are prone to mistakes. She advises shoppers to imagine interacting with a young child who might misinterpret requests. Users are encouraged to be as specific and clear as possible to avoid errors that could impact holiday gifts or wallet budgets.

Security Concerns With Sensitive Data Access

Newer AI models can perform actual shopping tasks, such as monitoring email inboxes to track packages or messaging late shippers on the user's behalf. Some agents can even complete purchases directly using stored payment information. These features require granting access to sensitive personal data, including inbox content and credit card details.

Meta's AI agent platform, Muse, asks users if they want to connect their email and calendar to improve functionality. The company states that its AI is highly secure and that each user is assigned a dedicated agent. Meta promises that private shopping information is kept separate from sensitive data like credit card numbers, which are never viewed directly by the AI itself.

Expert Warnings on Data Profiles and Price Accuracy

Philip Bruno, chief strategy and growth officer with ACI Worldwide, shares his cautious approach to using AI for shopping. He is comfortable sharing general information like cooking for a family of four but advises extreme care regarding payment information. Sharing extensive details about family members allows agents to build detailed profiles of the shopper.

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A major advantage of AI agents is their ability to check multiple websites and compare prices in one spot. However, Emily Pfeiffer warns against the misconception that AI sees everything on the web. These tools provide the best answer they can quickly, which is not always the absolute lowest price available.

Agents often let users watch as they browse the web in real-time rather than relying on preset knowledge. This automation can save time, as agents can run in the background 24/7. Users can leave the AI to shop for weeks, sending a notification only when a price drops into a budget-friendly range.