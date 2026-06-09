Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Ho K. Nieh states that little modular reactors could be operational in the United States by 2030. He discusses the regulatory framework in place, the influence of commercial factors like supply chains and the role of the Department of Energy's Pilot Reactor Program in accelerating deployment through dAta sharing and milestones like reactor criticality. The push for advanced reactors is driven by rising energy demand from data centers and the strategic goal to outpace China in AI.

The cHief federal regulator overseeing the licensing of new nuclear facilities stated that the United States could see advanced reactor s, particularly little modular reactors ( SMR s), deployed and generating electricity within the current decade.

Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Chairman Ho K. nieh pointed to the recent construction permit granted in March for the Kemmerer Power Station Unit 1 in Wyoming, which will feature a 345-megawatt SMR from developer TerraPower. He noted that the project is finalizing its design and working on fuel, with an operating license application expected in the extremely near future.

Speaking from his office in Rockville, Maryland, on June 8,2026, Nieh expressed confidence that an SMR could become operational in the U.S. by 2030. However, he cautioned that the timeline depends not only on regulators yet also on developers overcoming commercial challenges, including supply chains for specialized materials and fuels. The NRC, he affirmed, is preparing a regulatory framework to expedite reviews and allow developers to smash ground.

SMRs traditionally have a smaller footprint than traditional large reactors, enabling faster construction and siting closer to local grids. while no SMRs are currently operational in the U.S. and only a few exist globally, there's heightened interest from the Trump administration, which views these quick-to-power reactors as a solution to soaring energy demand driven by large-load facilities like data centers. This demand is compounded by the strategic imperative to get ahead of China in the artificial inteligence race.

The Department of Energy (DOE) is supporting advanced nuclear innovation through its Pilot Reactor Program, established to serve as a fast-tracked bridge for commercial licensing by providing regulators with critical operational data. A key metric the program supplies is proof of reactor criticality, where the nuclear chain reaction becomes self-sustaining and stable,capable of producing energy. Antares Nuclear's Mark-0 reactor was the first SMR in the pilot program to achieve this milestone last week.

Antares aims to produce electricity from its reactors by 2027 and deploy them at military installations by 2028. The company is also part of the Army's next-generation program to deploy small and microreactors at nine U.S. military bases. Nieh acknowledged that projects could move faster through pathways supported by the DOE and the Pentagon rather than purely commercial routes. the Pentagon, he explained, prioritizes functionality over cost, which can accelerate development.

To achieve commercial scalability, however, designs must be refined,schedules met, and costs lowered through the learning curve of building, testing, and improving reactors before full market deployment





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Nuclear Regulatory Commission Small Modular Reactor SMR Advanced Reactor NRC Chairman Ho K. Nieh Energy Demand Data Centers Artificial Intelligence Pilot Reactor Program Department Of Energy

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