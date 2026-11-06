NPVIC Electoral College Reform Path Opens After Midterm Gains

Democratic state legislative victories increase the likelihood that the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact reaches the 270 electoral vote threshold, potentially bypassing the Electoral College.

Democratic victories in recent midterm elections have significantly altered the political landscape for presidential election reform, specifically regarding the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. The gains in state legislatures and governorships provide a credible pathway for the compact to reach the necessary 270 electoral votes. This threshold is required for the agreement to take effect and potentially change how the next president is selected in 2028.

National Popular Vote Compact Mechanism Explained

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact operates as a binding agreement between participating states to award their presidential electors to the candidate who wins the most votes nationwide. This system bypasses the traditional winner-take-all approach used by most states. The compact only becomes active once the collective electoral votes of participating jurisdictions reach 270. Currently, 18 states and the District of Columbia have enacted the legislation, contributing 222 electoral votes to the total. The initiative requires an additional 48 electoral votes to trigger the change in the presidential election process.

Also read Democrats Finally Have the Votes to Make the Electoral College Obsolete — Will They Do It?

New Trifecta States Alter Electoral Arithmetic

Steven Rogers, a political science professor at Saint Louis University, identified five new trifecta states as critical to the compact success. These states include Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada. Each of these jurisdictions currently controls a combined total of 61 electoral votes. If all five states join the compact, the total would rise to 283 electoral votes. This figure comfortably exceeds the 270 vote threshold required to implement the national popular vote system. New Hampshire has also been highlighted by the National Popular Vote campaign as a potentially promising state for future adoption.

Patrick Rosenstiel Advocates for Universal Voter Relevance

Patrick Rosenstiel, a senior consultant with National Popular Vote, argues that the current electoral system excludes a significant portion of the electorate. He stated that four out of five voters are left on the sidelines during presidential elections under the existing rules. Rosenstiel emphasized that the reform benefits both Republican and Democratic constituencies. He cited Republicans in Minnesota and Democrats in Oklahoma as examples of voters who would become politically relevant. The organization believes that making every vote count in every state is the most effective way to engage local political parties and voters.

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Legal and Strategic Implications of the Compact

Implementing the compact would allow participating states to award electoral votes to a candidate who lost that specific state. This scenario could occur if that candidate won the national popular vote. For example, a Democrat could win Pennsylvania in 2028 but see its electors go to a Republican nominee who led nationwide. Vikram Amar, a distinguished professor of law at UC Davis School of Law, warned against adopting the compact without support from red states. He characterized the initiative as a principled election reform rather than a partisan ploy. Amar noted that the measure could theoretically benefit either party depending on the election outcome.

Political Challenges and Future Legislative Hurdles

Thad Kousser, a professor with the University of California San Diego Department of Political Science, raised questions about Democratic priority levels. He suggested that newly elected officials may focus on cost of living, housing, and health care issues. Kousser noted that Democrats were more focused on the Electoral College after losing the 2016 election despite winning the popular vote. The current political environment may differ from that post-election analysis period. The compact does not technically abolish the Electoral College. Formal abolition would require a constitutional amendment, which presents a significantly higher legal hurdle. Newly elected officials will take their roles in 2027, providing a timeline for potential legislative action on the compact. The success of the initiative depends on whether state legislators view this reform as a priority amidst other pressing policy concerns.