NPR's annual books recommendation engine, Books We Love, is out now. Scott Detrow speaks with NPR's Andrew Limbong about staff picks.

NPR's annual books recommendation engine, Books We Love, is out now. Scott Detrow speaks with NPR's Andrew Limbong about staff picks. NPR's annual books recommendation engine, Books We Love, is out now.

Scott Detrow speaks with NPR's Andrew Limbong about staff picks. If you have heard a massive thunk somewhere recently, that is probably our fault. NPR has dropped its annual Books We Love list - nearly 400 new books chosen by our staff and critics to help you find your next great read. Here with some choice picks is NPR's Andrew Limbong.

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Hey, Andrew. DETROW: ... Remind us what Books We Love is. LIMBONG: And secondly, I'll say it is essentially our way of doing a year-end list.

But, you know, while other folks are out here doing their, like, top-10, top-20 books of the year or whatever, we take a more populist approach. In this big batch of books is a book that someone who either works here or one of our critics loved, and we, you know, tag them and organize them in a way to help you find something that, you know, you, the listener, might love.

And so it's less like of a ranked list than it is a discovery tool. DETROW: And we know that over the years, a lot of people have been really excited about recommendations from NPR staffers. You know, we read books all the time for our jobs. We have a lot of thoughts.

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We all like to read. Give us a couple. LIMBONG: Yeah. So I'm not a dog guy, but a lot of our coworkers are, right?

And a few of them really like this book called"Etna" by Paul Yoon. It's about an ex-military dog who has to find his way home after an unnamed war. You know, it's a lot about, like, war being hell, and the dog loses people and other dogs. I should say it is narrated by the dog himself.

And a lot of people were just really affected by the book's use of simple and direct but still emotionally resonant language. Over on the nonfiction side of things is another staff pick called"The Mixed Marriage Project" by Dorothy Roberts. This is a memoir where Roberts takes a close look at her own father, who was a white anthropologist who really believed that interracial marriages was the key to breaking down racism, right?

And in the book, Roberts is questioning his marriage to her own mom, a Black woman, and asking, like, how much of that relationship was driven by love versus his own academic interests and research? DETROW: Yeah. This is a book - I interviewed the author Ben Reeves this summer. The weird thing is, when you pitch it, I'm like, it's a great book.

It's a book about death. And, you know... DETROW: ... Sometimes you get a blank stare.

It's a novel where, like, this version of the grim reaper is the main character of the book. But the way that Ben Reeves kind of writes honestly and vividly about life and death is just, like, really moving and beautiful and just like this page-by-page reminder that, like, it is quite a pleasure to be out here alive in the world, even though we sometimes forget that.

And the title - 'cause that's probably important here - is"Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt.

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" So that was one of my picks, and I know you had a few picks, too, right? LIMBONG: Yeah. So this year, I've been really attracted to short stories, and one of my favorite collections was written by Lauren Groff, and it's called"Brawler.

" I think folks will know her from her novels"Fates And Furies" or"The Vaster Wilds. " But I do like her in this mode where she has to be a bit more economical with her words and each story lands with a punch. I mean, one of them is called"Birdie," and it's about this friend group of middle-aged women who get together because one of them is dying of cancer.

And it's one of those stories about reliving old memories or burying hatchets and talking trash about other friends. It's just wonderfully written and awfully human stories. LIMBONG: Sure. Lisa Hanawalt - she's a cartoonist who made that show"Tuca And Birdie" on Netflix, and she also worked on"BoJack Horseman.

" She's got a graphic memoir called"I Can't Stop Thinking About Horses And Sex," and it's exactly about those things - you know, her obsession with horses and sex. If you know anything about her work, you know, it's not all sunshine and laughter, but there is a lot of off-kilter humor in here and weird art.

You know, when I read it, I had to double-take on a couple of big pages 'cause I was like, am I seeing what I'm really seeing... DETROW: That is Andrew Limbong. He hosts NPR's Book of the Day podcast. He's talking about this year's installment of NPR Books We Love.

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