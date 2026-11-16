NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back for 2027

The annual audio competition for grades four through 12 returns in January. Now in its ninth year, the contest has involved more than 90,000 students around the country.

Since its launch in 2018, our annual audio storytelling competition for students in grades four through 12 has introduced more than 90,000 students to the world of podcasting.

During that time we've heard from students, teachers, parents and educators around the country about how they've enjoyed participating – and how much they've learned along the way.

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"I can't tell you how many of my students come back to tell me this project was the most meaningful thing they did while in middle school," says Laura Frisbie, an advanced learning teacher at Minnetonka Middle School West, in Excelsior, Minn. "What a powerful way for students to use their voices in an authentic way and share a message that is important to them.

" For teachers coming to the competition for the first time, maybe looking to shake things up in your classroom and try something new,to help you get started. And for our returning educators, there's plenty there to draw on to help your students get better. The 2027 competition will open Jan. 4, to students in grades four through 12. You'll have until May 30 to submit.

Our NPR education team will listen to every single one and narrow them down to a list of finalists and honorable mentions. From those entries, our judges will select the grand-prize winners: one for grades five through eight, and another in grades nine through 12. Since 2024,"The Student Podcast Challenge gives kids an opportunity to shine and tell their own stories," says Ameya Desai, a middle school student in San Jose, Calif.

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"Every kid should podcast about something they feel strongly about, something that's personal to them, something they have ties to. " Over the years, we've found that the best podcasts are the ones where students bring a particular passion for the story they want to tell.told the story of her grandfather's dementiaTo learn more about making a podcast, you can start by reading the rest of this announcement post, and check out ourPodcasts must be between three and eight minutes.

We're pretty strict about this so make sure your story falls within that range. Because of legal considerations, we have specific rules about what music you can, and can't, use in your podcast. A special note here: Parents and educators, step away from the microphone! Please, no podcasts produced or edited by adults.

. Each year, we've had to disqualify some entries for clearly breaking this rule.need to work with a teacher, educator or family member — who is 18 years or older — to fill out theOur judges will select a middle school and high school grand prize winner. The grand prize includes a certificate, a trophy and a visit from the NPR education team.

The team will interview the winner and their teacher for a story to appear on an NPR program, such asIn previous years, many podcasts created by our other finalists and honorable mention recipients, including some of our fourth graders, have aired on various NPR programs and podcasts. They've also received additional recognition from their schools or school districts, and many winners have been interviewed by local media.

In other words, it's a great opportunity to share your story and get a lot of people to listen to it. The Students' Podcast , which our team created to help you make a good podcast. We also encourage you to get a feel for what we're looking for by listening to last year'sHere are a few questions we get over and over again each year.

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For any other questions, don't hesitate to reach out to us atAll eligible contest entries must be written, recorded and produced by students. We welcome teachers and educators to incorporate podcasting into their class curriculum and walk students through the basics of audio recording and editing. And as a part of this process, we understand that students may be getting feedback from the adults involved.

Bottom line, we ask the adults to provide coaching and guidance, but to make sure that the podcasts submitted are original work by the students.. While students these days may be using AI tools in gathering information or conducting research, we've added a box on our application asking you to acknowledge that you didn't use AI in the writing or performance of your podcast.

"Pre-recorded music may not be used. Entrants may include live performances of public domain songs or non-copyrightable rhythm elements if it is relevant to the story. For avoidance of doubt, for the purposes of these Official Rules,"public domain" does not mean"publicly available"; it means that copyright has expired and the material is no longer under copyright protection.

We encourage Entrants to err on the side of excluding music if the Entrant is not sure whether the music is copyrighted or not.

" You can use your own audio, interviews, field recordings or natural sound, music or sound effects you recorded for the podcast. We advise not using audio if the student isn't sure about copyright. Yes! You can submit as many entries as you'd like.

Just make sure that each of your podcast entries are between three and eight minutes in length and don't use copyrighted audio. We wouldn't want any of your work to be disqualified. And we really do listen to every single entry. So whether it's you and your friend's podcast, a class assignment or a passion project you're finally putting together, we're excited to hear from you and listen to whatever you got for us.

Steve Drummond heads up two teams of journalists at NPR. NPR Ed is a nine-member team that launched in March 2014, providing deeper coverage of learning and education and extending it to audiences across digital platforms.