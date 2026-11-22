People 65 and older have been submitting stories for a chance to win our grand prize — a visit to NPR watch your podcast air live on Weekend Edition. There's still time to enter!

Once people hit retirement age, there are so many questions: Who am I without my job? What do I do to fill this time? How are my relationships changing?

, we asked those of you in the over-65 crowd, to tell us about all this, and you've been sending in your answers. Here's a sample of some of our early favorites: Lou Ann Baylock, of Sarasota, Fla. , told us she wasn't too happy about the title of our contest: the"senior" part.

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"I thought seniors were people in their 80s," she says. "I mean, I see my body changing. I know I'm getting older. But am I really a senior?

" Baylock ends up deciding she's OK with that term: She's still working, and as a therapist she tells us in her podcast she has some ideas that might help other people her age. Many of our podcasters took up the issue of life after retirement. Some of you are telling us you're having the best time of your life. Others, not so much.

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For Martin Goldsmith, 78, of Tacoma, Wash. , retirement means not letting his age keep him doing the things he loves. Music, Goldsmith tells us, has always been in his DNA. He grew up jamming with his dad on the clarinet and mom on the viola.

And he's now playing his guitar at the children's hospital, and he ends his story playing and singing an old favorite, And then, there's dating. We've received quite a few podcasts about life post-divorce, or after losing a partner. Our podcasters are reminding us that it never gets easier, and many of them including George Smith have told us some version of this:"I never thought I'd be here.

" Smith lives with his daughter in Wildomar, Calif. , and when it came to figuring out the modern dating scene, he says: "After almost three decades of marriage, I found myself in my mid-60s, divorced, alone in a cafe, and about to meet a woman from a dating app for the first time in my life. Little did I realize," he tells us,"my teenage daughter Shannon would become my dating navigator.

"Podcasts submitted must be completely original work,. We encourage stories of all kinds – from personal narratives to in-depth interviews to fully reported audio journalism. Some key rules: No copyrighted music. And, this should come as no surprise: keep AI out of your writing and presentation.

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Podcasting resources If you have no idea where to get started, don't worry! You don't need to be an audio expert, and you can make a podcast with nothing more than a smart phone, a computer, and some easily available editing software. You can check out our, which includes step-by-step instructions, from choosing a good story, conducting interviews, writing a script, and tips for editing and mixing. And you canSteve Drummond heads up two teams of journalists at NPR.

NPR Ed is a nine-member team that launched in March 2014, providing deeper coverage of learning and education and extending it to audiences across digital platforms.