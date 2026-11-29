As NPR's Andrea Hsu reports on women in tech reacting to Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's CEO, she notes a similarity in the reluctance to speak out among federal workers laid off by Elon Musk's DOGE team.

As NPR's Andrea Hsu has worked to report on the reaction from women in the tech industry to Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's CEO, she's found a similarity with covering the federal workers who had been laid off by Elon Musk's DOGE team: she's hearing a lot of trepidation about speaking out.

Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more atiframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-6055746/nx-s1-mx-6055746-1" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> TAIPEI, TAIWAN: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is swarmed by crowds of media and attendees holding up smartphones to take photos as he visits the ASUS ROG booth during COMPUTEX on June 02, 2026 in Taipei, Taiwan.

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As NPR's Andrea Hsu has worked to report on the reaction from women in the tech industry to Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's CEO, she's found a similarity with covering the federal workers who had been laid off by Elon Musk's DOGE team: she's hearing a lot of trepidation about speaking out. Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at