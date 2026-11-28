Reform UK leader Nigel Farage condemns NPCC guidance advising female officers to dress modestly around Muslims as evidence of two-tier policing.

Female police officers in the United Kingdom have received specific guidance advising them to adhere to Islamic gender standards when policing Muslim communities. This instruction, part of a broader " Faith Toolkit," has sparked immediate controversy and accusations of institutional bias from political figures. The guidance mandates that officers "dress modestly" and limit verbal communication with the opposite sex during interactions with Muslim individuals. Critics argue this represents a significant departure from standard operational procedures.

Specific Guidelines for Muslim Interactions

The "Faith Toolkit" was produced by the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) and the College of Policing in conjunction with various religious policing groups. A spokesperson for the NPCC stated that the guidance is a practical tool to help officers understand and engage effectively with different communities. The document suggests that cultural factors must be considered when interacting with the opposite sex, applying to both physical interaction and verbal communication. It further advises that in some situations, someone from the same sex would be best placed to interact with a Muslim individual.

Also read Dustin Hoffman Memoir Criticized for Misogyny and Sexual Misconduct Denials

Officers were explicitly instructed to avoid entering parts of a mosque or Muslim household designated for members of the opposite sex. Additionally, the guidance recommends that police do not use dogs while carrying out duties in Islamic areas. The section of the toolkit dealing with Islamic communities was significantly longer and more detailed than the sections covering the other 22 religions listed in the document. No other religion is singled out with such specific behavioral restrictions for officers. This distinction has drawn sharp criticism, particularly given the context of other religious minorities in Britain.

Farage Condemns Two-Tier Policing Tactics

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has labeled the guidance as outrageous and evidence of institutional two-tier policing in the United Kingdom. He argued that the police should not be bending over backwards to placate what he described as sexist and outdated cultures. Farage claimed that if the police truly believed in equality before the law, the NPCC would remove the guidance immediately and those responsible would be fired. His comments reflect a growing political tension regarding how law enforcement agencies handle religious sensitivities versus legal uniformity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The accusation of two-tier policing traces back to the grooming gang scandal, where police forces were revealed to have actively discouraged investigations into predominantly Pakistani Muslim child rape gangs. Officers were allegedly told to focus on arresting offenders of other crimes to avoid appearing racist or stoking local tensions. This historical context fuels current skepticism about the motives behind the new toolkit. Critics view the specific instructions for Muslim communities as a continuation of these past failures to enforce the law equally.

Comparisons to Antisemitic Attacks and Other Faiths

The guidance includes advice on how to handle hate towards Muslims, warning that such sentiment could spike following terror attacks or international events such as elections. However, no similar specific warnings or operational adjustments were included for Judaism, despite soaring levels of antisemitic attacks in Britain. These attacks followed the October 7th, 2023 terror attacks on Israel committed by Hamas jihadists. The disparity in treatment has intensified debates about whether the NPCC is prioritizing certain religious communities over others in its operational guidelines.

Defending the publication, an NPCC spokesman emphasized that policing serves and protects everyone regardless of faith, background, or belief. The spokesperson asserted that the law applies equally to all and that religious or cultural considerations do not override the law or the operational duties of police officers. The NPCC maintained that the same process was followed for every faith group covered, with content covering broadly the same areas for all 23 different faiths and beliefs. The organization stated that their model of policing by consent depends on public trust and that building relationships with different communities encourages them to report crimes and cooperate with investigations.