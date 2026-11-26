'I used to love them as a kid. Now I find them kinda gross.'

As a Senior Editor at BuzzFeed, I cover lifestyle topics including books, work and money, health, and home. Have you ever eaten something you used to love only to find that it just doesn't taste the same?

A while back,people on Reddit to share the foods that don't taste like they used to, and there were thousands of responses. From foods that have definitely changed to foods that our taste buds have outgrown, here are some of the top replies, plus a few more from"I was eating some ice cream yesterday, and I can swear that ice cream like Breyers used to taste 'fresher' back in the day.

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Today, the texture doesn't feel the same, and they taste artificially sweeter.