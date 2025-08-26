Novo Nordisk Cuts Price of Diabetes Drug Ozempic to $499

Novo Nordisk announced a significant price reduction for its diabetes drug Ozempic, making it more affordable for cash-paying type 2 diabetes patients in the U.S. The move follows a similar price cut for its weight-loss drug Wegovy and comes amidst growing pressure to address the high cost of prescription drugs.

Novo Nordisk announced on Monday that it will offer its diabetes medication Ozempic at a price of $499 per month to eligible cash-paying type 2 diabetes patients in the United States. This move follows a similar price reduction for its weight-loss drug Wegovy , which Novo Nordisk announced in March would also cost $499 per month.

Both Ozempic and Wegovy are structurally similar drugs, though Wegovy is primarily prescribed for weight management in obese patients while Ozempic is targeted towards individuals with type 2 diabetes. This announcement comes amidst a broader trend in the pharmaceutical industry towards making weight-loss medications more accessible and affordable. Another major player, Eli Lilly, revealed earlier this year that it would increase the supply and lower the cost of its weight-loss drug, Zepbound, effectively broadening access for uninsured patients through its own self-pay pharmacy. Lilly has also witnessed significant profit gains from Zepbound and Mounjaro, which despite being essentially the same drug with different FDA-approved uses, have become highly sought-after treatment options. Lilly's new vials and pricing are exclusively available through LillyDirect Self Pay Pharmacy Solutions. Novo Nordisk, on the other hand, will take a multi-pronged approach to roll out its Ozempic pricing. It will be available through its NovoCare pharmacy program, launched earlier this year to sell Wegovy outside of insurance coverage for the first time, significantly expanding access. Moreover, Novo Nordisk is partnering with telehealth service GoodRx to offer both Wegovy and Ozempic at $499 per month. GoodRx's stock price surged nearly 30% following this announcement, indicating the market's positive reception to this development. This move by Novo Nordisk coincides with ongoing efforts by the U.S. government to address the high cost of prescription drugs. President Donald Trump, as part of his administration's agenda, has pushed for aligning U.S. drug prices with those in other countries, citing anecdotal evidence of significant price discrepancies.The president has highlighted the disparity in pricing for a specific weight-loss medication, which he claims his friends purchased for considerably less in London compared to the cost in New York. This incident, according to Trump, underscores the urgency of addressing the issue of high drug prices in the United States and making medications more affordable and accessible to all citizens





