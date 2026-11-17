Novig reports $1.8B trading volume and 80% growth driven by Sydney Sweeney's viral ad campaign, solidifying its position in the US prediction market sector.

Sports prediction market Novig has processed an unprecedented $1.8 billion in trading volume over the past thirty days, marking an 80% increase from the previous month. This explosive financial growth follows a high-profile marketing partnership with actress Sydney Sweeney, whose viral advertising campaign drove immediate and massive user adoption. The platform now ranks as the third-largest exchange among those regulated in the United States, maintaining a lead of approximately $300 million over fourth-place competitor Crypto.com.

The catalyst for this rapid expansion is the "Just Sports" ad campaign starring Sydney Sweeney, which debuted in September and quickly captured significant attention on social media. Sweeney utilized her Instagram Stories to share the platform's impressive growth metrics directly with her audience, further amplifying the campaign's reach. The direct impact on user behavior was measurable within days, with first-time deposits on the Novig platform increasing by 362% in the thirty days following the campaign launch.

Also read Sydney Sweeney has great jeans. Who made them? (Psst: Workers)

Mobile application downloads surged by 261% during the same timeframe, an influx of new users that propelled the Novig app to the number one position on the App Store's chart for top free sports applications. This quantifiable evidence of celebrity endorsement driving user adoption in the fintech sector has positioned Novig as a formidable player in a market previously dominated by larger incumbents. The campaign's success provided clear data on how viral content can accelerate growth in competitive online betting environments.

In terms of overall market share, Novig currently holds 3.5% of the total volume for regulated prediction markets. It trails behind the two primary industry leaders: Kalshi, which commands 64% of the market, and Polymarket, which accounts for 23%. Despite being the smaller player among the top three, Novig's annualized gross revenue reached approximately $200 million in October. This revenue figure represents a substantial jump from the roughly $29 million recorded just two months prior in August.

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Novig's operational growth has matched its financial and user metrics to support this scaling. The company expanded its workforce from 20 employees to 100 employees within the current year to handle the increased volume and infrastructure demands. Financial backing has also remained strong, with the company securing a $75 million Series B funding round in February at a valuation of $500 million.

While Novig has not officially commented on reports suggesting the company has reached a $2 billion valuation since the campaign's launch, the trajectory indicates a significant shift in market perception. Jacob Fortinsky, the Chief Executive Officer of Novig, emphasized the unprecedented nature of this growth to Fortune. He stated that very few companies, excluding those in the artificial intelligence sector, have achieved similar levels of expansion within a two-month window.

This sentiment reflects both the confidence of the leadership team and the unique market conditions favoring regulated prediction platforms. Novig was founded in 2021 and specifically designed as a sports-only peer-to-peer prediction market accessible only to users aged 21 and older. The platform achieved a critical milestone in August by launching as a federally regulated exchange, providing a layer of legitimacy and consumer protection.

The rapid scaling of Novig's trading volume to $1.8 billion suggests that consumer demand for regulated prediction markets is outpacing initial projections. With the infrastructure now in place and a substantial marketing engine running, the company is positioned to compete more aggressively against established players like Kalshi and Polymarket. The continued integration of high-profile partnerships and the maintenance of federal regulatory compliance will likely define Novig's strategy as it seeks to solidify its top-three standing in the US market.