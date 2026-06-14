Novig Promo Offers $100 Bonus for UFC Freedom 250 at the White House

New users can claim 5 Novig Cash and 10% off first purchase up to $100 to trade on the lightweight title unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

The Novig sports trading platform is rolling out an enticing welcome offer timed perfectly for the UFC Freedom 250 event, which will take place at the White House on June 13.

New users who sign up using the promo code COVERS100 can instantly receive 5 Novig Cash with no deposit required, plus a 10% rebate on their first purchase up to $100. This two-part promotion aims to give newcomers a substantial head start as they dive into the action-packed card headlined by the lightweight title unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

With the ability to trade on a wide range of fight markets, including the co-main event featuring Alex Pereira, Novig positions itself as a dynamic alternative to traditional sportsbooks. The offer is available in 40 states plus Washington, D.C. , and requires users to be at least 21 years old. To claim the bonus, simply visit app.novig.us or download the Novig app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

After providing full name, home address, email, and Social Security number for identity verification, users automatically receive 5 Novig Cash in their account. The second part of the promotion kicks in upon making a first purchase: the platform will credit 10% of that purchase amount back to the user, up to a maximum of $100.

This means that a $1,000 first purchase would net an extra $100 in trading credit, effectively giving users a $105 total bonus when combined with the initial 5 Novig Cash. Trading on Novig offers a unique way to engage with UFC Freedom 250. Instead of traditional betting odds, users can buy and sell positions on fight outcomes, similar to a stock exchange.

For example, if a user trades on Ilia Topuria to win and he does, the trade settles at full value, allowing the user to keep the profits. If the trade loses, the first-purchase discount ensures they have a safety net for their next transaction. This model encourages active participation across all fights on the card, from the main event to undercard bouts.

Novig also provides a transparent marketplace with real-time pricing and low fees, making it appealing for both novice and experienced traders. As with any gambling platform, responsible play is emphasized, and users are encouraged to set limits and seek help if needed via resources like 1-800-GAMBLER





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