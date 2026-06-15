Novig Promo Code COVERS100 Offers Cash Bonus and Discount for Iran vs New Zealand Betting

Novig's COVERS100 promo code gives new users five free Novig Cash plus 10% off first purchase, usable on Group G's Iran vs New Zealand match. Learn how to claim and trade with the exchange model.

The sports betting platform Novig is offering a promotional code, COVERS100 , which provides new users with a two-part welcome bonus : five Novig Cash automatically upon account verification without any deposit required, and a 10% discount on the first purchase, capped at $100.

This offer is designed to add value for bettors looking to engage with markets, such as the upcoming Group G match between Iran and New Zealand. The platform operates on an exchange model, allowing users to trade positions during the game.

For instance, a bet on Iran to win could pay out if Mehdi Taremi scores in a 1-0 result, while a New Zealand upset with a goal from Chris Wood can be managed by adjusting the position before the match ends. To qualify, individuals must be at least 21 years old, reside in one of the eligible states including AK, AR, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NM, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WY, or DC, and be a new Novig user.

A purchase is necessary to activate the 10% discount component. Getting started involves signing up, providing personal details including name, address, email, and Social Security number for identity verification. After verification, the five Novig Cash is credited instantly and can be used immediately for picks. Making the first purchase activates the discount, which can be applied to any market, including the Iran vs New Zealand game.

The platform emphasizes responsible gambling, providing multiple helplines such as 1-800-GAMBLER, state-specific resources, and organizations like GamblingHelpLineMA.org, HOPENY, and others for 24/7 support. The content is presented by Peter Clarke, who focuses on informing bettors about major sports events and sportsbook promotions.

Additional exclusive offers from other platforms like Kalshi and BetMGM for the same match are also highlighted, including a $20 bonus from Kalshi and $50 reward points plus a $1,500 first bet from BetMGM, each using their respective promo codes





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Novig Promo Code COVERS100 Iran Vs New Zealand Group G Sports Betting Welcome Bonus Novig Cash Betting Exchange Responsible Gambling

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