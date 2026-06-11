Novig launches hybrid welcome bonus for South Korea vs Czechia Group A trading

New users can claim five Novig Cash and a ten percent discount on their first purchase with code COVERS100, available in 40 states plus DC, and apply it to the South Korea versus Czechia Group A match.

Novig is launching a hybrid welcome offer that combines a free cash bonus with a discount on a first purchase for new users who want to trade the upcoming South Korea versus Czechia Group A match.

By entering the promo code COVERS100 during sign up, a newcomer receives five Novig Cash automatically after the account is verified, and also gains a ten percent discount on the initial purchase, capped at one hundred dollars. The cash portion does not require any deposit or wager, making it an easy way to start a bankroll before the game.

The discount can be applied to the first amount spent on a trade, allowing users to stretch their initial investment while the match unfolds. The promotion is accessible in forty states and the District of Columbia, and the only condition attached to the cash bonus is a one times playthrough requirement, which eliminates any complex hurdles for the bettor.

To claim the bonus, users must complete a brief registration process that includes providing a full name, home address, email address and a Social Security number for verification. Once the verification is finished, Novig credits the five Novig Cash directly to the account. The next step is to navigate to the South Korea versus Czechia Group A market and place a trade using the free cash together with any additional funds.

If a trader backs Son Heung‑min's side and South Korea wins, the position gains value; if the match ends in a draw, which many analysts predict, the trader can still manage the position on the exchange before the final whistle. The offer's simplicity and the immediate applicability to a high‑profile international fixture make it an attractive entry point for both seasoned bettors and newcomers looking to test the platform.

Novig also provides a range of responsible gambling resources, including state‑specific helplines and national hotlines that operate around the clock. The platform's editorial team, led by Peter Clarke, curates betting information and highlights the most lucrative sportsbook promotions across major events such as the Super Bowl and March Madness.

In addition to the COVERS100 code, Novig promotes other limited‑time offers, such as a fifty dollar trading bonus for the same match and a free pick challenge that rewards participants with two hundred no‑sweat tokens. These complementary promos are designed to encourage engagement with the South Korea versus Czechia market while offering multiple avenues for users to increase their betting capital without excessive risk





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