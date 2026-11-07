November Zodiac Forecast: Libra, Leo, and Scorpio Take Center Stage

Discover how Venus retrograde and the Scorpio New Moon impact Libra, Leo, and Scorpio this November, bringing rewards, renewed energy, and career success.

The universe is focused on three specific zodiac signs this November. Between the ongoing retrogrades and the Scorpio New Moon, a lot's going on in the sky.

It's no big surprise that the universe is focused on you this November, Libra. Venus, your ruling planet, has been retrograde since the start of October and in your sign since October 25. It will finally go direct on November 13, and you are gonna feel it..

Also read 5 Zodiac Signs Are Making Their Big Comeback This November

" Finally, all the hard work you've put in is beginning to pay off. Even if it didn't feel like it, the universe was always paying attention. Now, it's rewarding you for all your effort. Venus retrograde might be in Libra, but they aren't the only main character in November.

You're one too, Leo. Surprising? Probably not. You always have main character energy, but right now, even the universe is giving you some extra attention.

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With Jupiter, Mars, and the South Node all in your sign, this makes total sense. You're really in your lion and lioness energy, and as the month goes on, it's only getting stronger. November 25, specifically, is a major turning point.

"Everything starts to become a lot better and a lot easier,". " Whatever's been holding you back is being snapped in half. Opportunities are coming out of the woodwork now, so get ready. Big things are ahead.

Get ready, Scorpio. Life hasn't felt easy lately, with Venus retrograde in your sign for most of October and Mercury still retrograde in your sign right now. That's a heavy energy, but it also means the universe is focusing on you. On November 9, as the New Moon rises in your sign, that much is clear.

You are stepping into an era of success, and it's about time!or go viral online.

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" start to see your career become larger than life," the astrologer continued. "You may also have a lot of motivation to become the best version of yourself possible. " Know that this is just the beginning. You might be the universe's main focus in November, but what starts now is gonna last months, or even years.

Big things are in the works. Make the most of this energy and put yourself out there. Anything is possible right now. Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.