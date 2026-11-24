A dam good moon.

We’ll send a confirmation email and sign you up to Space.com newsletters with the latest inspiration, expert advice and exclusive offers. Join The Club for quick access.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsGet ready stargazers! The full"Beaver supermoon" rises in the eastern sky, offering up a spectacular display shortly after sunset tonight . Here's what you need to know.

Also read California braces for historic King Tides as Beaver Supermoon sends ocean levels soaring

November's full moon occurs at 9:53 a.m. EST on Nov. 24, as the lunar disk passes opposite the sun in our sky, making it appear fully lit from our perspective.is often referred to as the Beaver Moon because it rises around the time the small mammals are hard at work building their lodges in preparation for the winter.in its 27-day elliptical orbit. A supermoon's proximity can make it appear 30% brighter and 14% larger than the most distantNovember's full moon will be below the horizon for stargazers in the U.S. at the moment it turns full.

Instead, viewers in America should look out for the moon shortly after sunset on Nov. 24, as it looms low over the eastern horizon. Try covering the lunar disk with your thumb to block out the worst of its glare, and you may just be able to spot to blue-white lights of the Pleiades open star cluster glimmering less than 10 degrees away — roughly the width of your clenched fist held at arm's length.will appear full to the casual observer for a couple more nights, so there's no excuse to miss it!

Advertisement

Remember to check outYou may see the moon turn a striking orange-yellow hue as it rises because sunlight reflected from its disk passes through more of Earth's atmosphere, which scatters shorter bluer wavelengths of light and allows more red and orange light to reach our eyes in a process called Rayleigh scattering.with a 4-inch aperture and can help you quickly find a steady view of the moon. Check out our full" tricks our brains into thinking that the lunar disk is larger while in the presence of foreground objects compared to when it is overhead.

If you take a photo of the November full moon and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, then please send your photos and comments, along with your name and location to spacephotos@space.com. in April 2025 after contributing articles to outlets including IGN, New Atlas and Gizmodo. He has a passion for the night sky, science, Hideo Kojima, and human space exploration, and can’t wait for the day when astronauts once again set foot on the moon.