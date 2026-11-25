From the skyscrapers of New York to the ancient Parthenon in Athens, the Beaver Moon supermoon put on a spectacular show for skywatchers around the world.

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Get the Space.com NewsletterContact me with news and offers from other Future brandsThe Beaver Moon lights up sky over Toronto.rose to put on a spectacular natural light show on Nov. 24 and we've got the photos to prove it! Read on to see our favorite shots of the"Beaver Moon" captured from around the world. , often bestowed to reflect events occurring in the world at the time of their rising.

Also read Beaver Moon rises today as first of 4 consecutive supermoons

The November moon is often known as the Beaver Moon, a name associated with the time of year when beavers prepare for winter and when trappers historically set beaver traps before waterways froze. That added proximity can make it appear noticeably brighter and larger than the smallest full moon of the year, setting the stage for an incredible photo shoot as the lunar disk climbed high into the autumn sky.

Our first shot of the moon was captured by photographer Pongmanat Tasiri as the moon rose over the roof of the Wat Phra That Doi Suthep Buddhist temple in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand, as a stunning array of craters and lunar seas scar the Beaver Moon's surface. Meanwhile, Gary Hershorn snapped a gorgeous shot of the full yellow moon rising over the Chrysler Building in New York, with the Empire State Building and myriad other skyscrapers dominating the skyline.

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Hershorn also managed to line up a colorful shot of the lunar disk glowing between the concrete canyon of New York's iconic 42nd Street just before moonset on the morning of Nov. 24, mere hours before the moon turned full. Our next photo was captured by Space.com's Skywatching Editor Daisy Dobrijevic using a Sony A7IV with a Tamron 50-400mm lens as the moon shone in the skies over the city of Nottingham in the U.K. on Nov. 23.

"Having seen the rather disappointing weather forecast for the night of the full moon, I decided to head out a day early and capture the almost-full Beaver Moon instead," explained Dobrijevic. "It hadn’t quite risen above the rooftops of the houses opposite me, so I took a peek down the alleyway and, sure enough, there it was, nestled between two houses, giving me just enough of a clear view to capture this close-up.

" Bright ejecta rays stretch across ancient lunar lava plains in this close-up of the nearly full Beaver Moon captured from Nottingham, U.K.This striking image of the full moon rising above the Toronto skyline was snapped by Mert Alper Dervis as a flock of birds skimmed through the foreground. The outline of the lunar disk appears subtly warped and squashed by Allen Berman sent in a breathtaking photo of the full moon hanging low over the Los Angeles skyline on the night of Nov. 24.

"Finding the right spot for tonight’s full moon over downtown Los Angeles was a bit tricky," Berman told Space.com. "We wound up on a neighbor’s front lawn in the Baldwin Hills section of town. The owner was a bit surprised to see photographers there. But he was cool.

The conditions were perfect with thin clouds over the distant mountains that made for a magical image.

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"Moving from the modern to the old, photographer Robert Nemeti took a moody shot of the full Beaver Moon climbing skyward above the medieval Boldogkő Castle in Hungary at moonrise on Nov. 24. How many full moons must that old building have seen?

Wang Zhao snapped a very different view from Beijing, China, on that same night by using a powerful telephoto lens to capture a passenger jet as it streaked across the lunar disk, leaving dense contrails in its wake. That Beaver Moon was captured shining between the minarets of the Imam Ali Shrine in the city of Najaf, Iraq, by Karar Essa.

The 53-mile-wide Tycho Crater can be seen as a distinctive bright feature below the lunar equator, close to the dark expanse of Mare Nubium. Aris Oikonomou snapped a striking photo of the Beaver Moon shining above the Parthenon in Athens, Greece, just as night began to set in over the Acropolis.

The final supermoon of 2026 rises in just a few short weeks on Dec. 23 and it just so happens to be the closest full moon of the year, passing justIf you would like to share your full moon photos with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo, comments, name and location to spacephotos@space.com. in April 2025 after contributing articles to outlets including IGN, New Atlas and Gizmodo. He has a passion for the night sky, science, Hideo Kojima, and human space exploration, and can’t wait for the day when astronauts once again set foot on the moon.