A powerful November nor'easter packing heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph forced the first-ever postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and prompted states of emergency in New York and New Jersey, affecting more than 250 million people across 25 states.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. for the very first time in its long history. This historic decision comes as a powerful November nor'easter sweeps up the East Coast, threatening to disrupt the traditional holiday celebration. The beloved giant balloons will now make their classic trek from Central Park West to the Macy's flagship store at 34th Street on the rescheduled day.

The storm system brings heavy rain and damaging wind gusts capable of reaching 70 mph along the Jersey Shore. It is currently affecting more than 250 million people across 25 states with hazardous conditions. The severe weather has already created dangerous travel scenarios for holiday travelers rushing to reach their destinations for family gatherings.

Also read How to Watch the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency at 6 p.m. Wednesday that remains in effect through Thursday. She clarified that while travel is not strictly restricted, the situation demands extreme caution due to the severity of the approaching system. The declaration highlights the significant risk this nor'easter poses to public safety and infrastructure across the Garden State.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has also declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. Governor Hochul warned that the combination of heavy rain and strong winds could create extremely dangerous travel conditions throughout the region. These coordinated actions by state leadership underscore the urgency of the threat facing the metropolitan area.

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Wind gusts will ramp up quickly as the morning progresses, with speeds exceeding 40 mph by mid-morning in many areas. Rain will spread through South Jersey early to mid-morning and arrive in New York City by late-morning. The worst of the storm activity is expected to hit between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Steady rain accompanied by pockets of heavy downpours and isolated thunder is expected during the peak hours. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible near the coast, with isolated areas potentially seeing 70 mph. A high wind warning is in effect for NYC, Long Island, and much of New Jersey during this critical timeframe.

Strong onshore winds combined with high tides will cause moderate to major flooding, particularly along the Jersey Shore. Major flooding is confined to the Jersey Shore at high tide during both the morning and evening hours. Heavy surf and beach erosion are also likely consequences of the powerful onshore flow associated with this nor'easter.

Most areas will receive about 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some spots potentially seeing up to 3 inches. Street flooding is possible due to the intensity of the rainfall, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Given the intensity of the winds, power outages remain a real possibility, especially in coastal communities.

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The heavy, steady rain is forecast to taper off by mid-evening on Thursday, with winds beginning to subside as well. Overnight weather conditions will remain breezy with scattered light rain, but no extreme weather is expected after the main system passes. This gradual clearing will help authorities begin recovery efforts in affected areas before the weekend.

A few lingering showers are possible on Friday morning, but nothing serious is expected to disrupt the day. Most regions will see mainly cloudy skies and mild temperatures throughout the rest of the weekend. The rescheduled parade offers a safer window for residents and tourists to enjoy the iconic holiday tradition without the severe weather threat.

Macy's confirmed that the behemoth balloons will continue their traditional route despite the postponement. The department store giant stated that the event will proceed as planned on Saturday morning. This adjustment ensures the safety of participants, performers, and the millions of spectators who typically line the streets.