November gardening: When to prune, what to plant and why you should leave the leaves

Gardens are getting messier, but tidying up could do more harm than good if you don't follow these tips.

Gardens are getting messier, but tidying up could do more harm than good if you don't follow these tips. This is why your fig tree doesn't have ripe fruit It's been an unusual autumn in our area with much more sunshine and warmth than average, and because of that, so many gardens are still thriving. November has a reputation for being a cold month, but average temperatures are actually similar to those in April. The difference is that the sun is much weaker now, and temperatures will generally drop faster over the next few weeks than at any other time of the year.

Autumn is a good time to evaluate deciduous trees and shrubs because it's easier to see their branching structure after the leaves fall. You can remove dead, damaged or diseased branches, but I'd avoid pruning evergreens until spring. If you don't want to leave your ornamental grasses standing through winter, you can cut them back.

Also read Western Washington Heat Records Threatened Amid Early November Warmth

However, there are plenty of plants you can harm if you prune too aggressively this time of year. Most evergreens are best pruned in late winter or early spring. It's recommended to wait until after flowering to prune spring-blooming shrubs. Azaleas, camellias, andromeda and rhododendrons have already formed their dormant flower buds.

If you prune them now, you could be removing next spring's flowers. Hydrangeas are another plant to be careful with. Bigleaf and oakleaf hydrangeas set their flower buds on old wood, meaning those buds are already present on the stems. Cutting them back too far could eliminate next year's flowers.

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Other types, including panicle and smooth hydrangeas, bloom on new growth and can be pruned now or even in spring. I love bringing lavender into the house this time of year. It smells incredible and puts me in such a great mood, but don't get too overzealous with pruning it. Never prune lavender back to its woody base or it may not sprout again.

I only snip a few fresh stems to bring inside for fragrance. If you have flowering annuals like zinnias, you've probably noticed their dried flowerheads. Underneath those petals are seeds that you can save for next year. You can leave the flowerheads in place or cut them off and collect the seeds.

Either way, you may end up with seedlings sprouting around the yard in spring if you leave some of them behind. November is also a great time to collect seeds from other plants, including marigolds, sunflowers and many native wildflowers. Just make sure the seedheads are dry and mature before collecting them. If you're in the mood to plant instead of prune, you're in luck.

Autumn is one of the best times of year to plant deciduous trees and shrubs that are hardy in our region. Evaporation rates are lower, and the soil is still warm enough to support root growth before winter. This gives plants an opportunity to establish themselves before the heat and stress of summer return. One thing I would emphasize this year is watering.

Even though temperatures are cooler, newly planted trees and shrubs still need moisture to establish their roots. With how dry it's been in some parts of our region, it's a good idea to check the soil and give new plantings a deep watering when needed, continuing until the ground freezes. November is also a great time to plant spring-flowering bulbs. Tulips, daffodils, crocuses and alliums can still go into the ground as long as the soil isn't frozen.

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In fact, many spring bulbs need a period of winter chilling before they can flower properly. One of the more interesting things happening in our gardens this year is the amount of unexpected flowering we're seeing in November. The extended stretch of warm weather has kept some plants growing and flowering longer than usual. Roses and late-blooming chrysanthemums are still adding color, and you may even spot an occasional flower on a shrub that normally blooms in spring.

Plants can sometimes respond to unusual temperature fluctuations by producing a second, sporadic flush of flowers. This can happen with plants like azaleas, lilacs and forsythia. , removing all leaf litter from your yard can reduce the spring emergence of butterflies and moths by up to 45%. That also means fewer birds, because fewer caterpillars and insects are available for them to eat.

Unfortunately, shredding the leaves also had a similar impact on wildlife as removing them altogether. If you're looking to keep things tidy, I recommend raking leaves into your garden beds. They'll decompose over the winter, add organic matter to your soil and give wildlife a safe place to overwinter.

You can also use some of those leaves to fill the bottom of large garden containers, saving you money on potting soil in the spring or mix it into your garden soil for an easy compost! Just remember to keep leaves away from storm drains, sidewalks and areas where they could become slippery. Moving leaves instead of removing them is a lot less work and much better for wildlife.