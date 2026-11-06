November 9 to 15 Astrology: New Moon in Scorpio and Retrograde End

A powerful week from November 9 to 15 features the New Moon in Scorpio, the end of Mercury and Venus retrogrades, and shifts to Sagittarius and Capricorn affecting all zodiac signs.

A powerful celestial week unfolds from November 9 to 15, beginning with the New Moon in Scorpio on Monday, November 9. This lunar event illuminates areas individuals have previously wanted to obscure, bringing hidden matters to the surface for the final time during this retrograde season. The astrological landscape then shifts significantly as the Moon moves into Sagittarius on November 10, offering emotional relief and courage to confront long-standing fears. By November 12, the Moon transitions into Capricorn, highlighting personal values and treasures, before Venus and Mercury turn direct on November 13. This planetary alignment allows the collective to resume planning and move forward with clarity after months of delay.

New Moon in Scorpio Illuminates Hidden Fears

The New Moon in Scorpio on November 9 serves as a catalyst for revealing truths that have been locked away. Individuals often find that aspects of their past, which they thought were resolved, pop up to surprise them one last time. The Moon in Sagittarius on November 10 provides a much-needed counterbalance, making it easier to face these revelations without being overwhelmed. This shift encourages healing from the emotional turbulence associated with the Scorpio lunation. As the week progresses into November 12, the Moon in Capricorn forces a reassessment of what is truly valued, grounding the intense energy of the previous days in practical reality.

Also read Scorpio New Moon Mars Harmony Reshapes Horoscopes and Personal Power Dynamics

Mercury and Venus Turn Direct on November 13

The direct station of Venus and Mercury on November 13 marks a significant turning point for communication and relationships. This event ends the period of confusion and revision that characterized the retrograde season. Individuals can now plan their future with greater precision and confidence. The energy supports moving forward with intentions that were previously stalled. This alignment clears the path for decisive action, allowing people to stop revisiting old decisions and start executing new strategies. The return of direct motion brings a sense of order and forward momentum to both personal and professional spheres.

Weekly Energy Shifts for Aries to Libra

Aries individuals are prompted to be fully honest and prioritize seriousness to keep up with competition on Monday. Tuesday's Sagittarius Moon enhances leadership skills and presence with friends, aiding career alliances. The Capricorn Moon at week's end helps refine ideas for higher-level execution. Taurus signs have their rose-colored glasses removed by the New Moon in Scorpio, revealing a harsher side of love, though the Sagittarius and Capricorn Moons provide hope and clarity for future expectations. Venus direct on November 13 upgrades the value system, defining what is tolerable. Gemini energies see compelling ideas flourish with the Sagittarius Moon, thriving in ambition until the Capricorn Moon elevates progress. Cancer signs regain home strengths through the Scorpio New Moon, connecting with family roots for forgiveness. Leo experiences a sense of accomplishment via the Sagittarius Moon, analyzing recent gains, while the Capricorn Moon fulfills learning pursuits. Virgo reconnects with community and past friends on Monday, with Thursday's Capricorn Moon revealing old relationship stories. Libra socializes more with the Sagittarius Moon, finding grounding energy in the Capricorn Moon to strengthen career foundations.

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Scorpio Season and Personal Empowerment

For those born under Scorpio, this is a pivotal week as the New Moon arrives in their own zodiac sign on Monday. The past continues to reappear, prompting a deep dive into the psyche. Mars aspects the sign, providing strong motivation to push through obstacles and set sights on major goals. Venus and Mercury turning direct on November 13 during the Capricorn lunation prompts a release of old baggage. This is a time for an inner cleanse, releasing grudges and leaving behind stories that caused stagnation. Individuals feel empowered to take control of their narrative moving forward. The astrological support allows for a complete reset, ensuring that past limitations no longer dictate future possibilities.

Practical Next Steps and Daily Guidance

Rest and recharge before stepping into the limelight as the week progresses. The transition from the intense New Moon in Scorpio to the expansive Sagittarius Moon encourages a balanced approach to socializing. The grounding energy of the Capricorn Moon strengthens personal foundations, preparing individuals for the next steps in their career or personal development. Asking for help and support becomes advantageous, revealing the importance of community. Although the Venus retrograde highlighted independence, this week shows how caring individuals show up when needed. The specific dates of November 9 through November 15 offer a structured window for reflection, revelation, and renewed action, ensuring that the lessons of the retrograde season are fully integrated into daily life.