November 9-15 2026 Streaming Digital and Physical Movie Releases Guide

Jessica Chastain and Nicholas Cage lead a wave of 100 new film releases from November 9-15, 2026. Explore the complete guide to streaming, digital, and physical media releases this week.

A comprehensive slate of nearly 100 new film titles becomes available for home viewing from November 9 to 15, 2026, marking another significant week in the ongoing cycle of multi-platform movie distribution. This release window includes fresh additions across streaming services, digital purchase or rental options, and physical media formats, ensuring that audiences have diverse access to both new and classic cinema. The variety spans numerous genres, including action, horror, thrillers, romance, holiday-themed stories, and musicals, catering to a wide spectrum of viewer preferences during this period.

Major Star Power Drives New Releases

Hollywood heavyweights such as Jessica Chastain headline the week with two major new releases, drawing significant attention from fans eager to see her latest performances on home screens. Alongside her, iconic actor Nicholas Cage offers fans the opportunity to revisit two of his classic films in a new format, highlighting the enduring appeal of established star power in the current media landscape. Other notable actors featured in this week's extensive lineup include Sydney Sweeney, Brad Pitt, Winona Ryder, Zac Efron, Jennifer Lawrence, and Joel Kinnaman, providing a mix of contemporary hits and nostalgic favorites for viewers to explore.

Also read Rebecca Ferguson's 2026 Career Surge and the Streaming Resurgence of Doctor Sleep

Netflix Leads Streaming Volume This Week

Netflix dominates the streaming segment with a robust schedule of additions starting from November 9, 2026, including the film Misty Green released on that date. The platform introduces Reminders of Him on November 10, 2026, followed by the 2016 title Rock On 2 arriving on the same day. By November 11, 2026, viewers can access a cluster of titles including Avedon, The Gospel of Christmas, How to Fall in Love by Christmas, Kijsada Paradise, Rodeo Christmas Romance, and A Royal in Paradise, reflecting a strong emphasis on holiday and romance genres during this period.

The streaming influx continues on November 12, 2026, with Allen, The Christmas Switch, Eternal Beauty, Gone in the Night, Never Surrender, and A Merry Christmas Wish becoming available. Later in the week, November 13 brings Brawlers and Heartland, while November 15 sees the addition of Insidious from 2010 and Smile from 2022. This steady drip of content ensures that subscribers have fresh material throughout the entire week, supporting continuous engagement with the platform's library across various genres and release years.

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HBO Max and Prime Video Add Key Titles

HBO Max introduces Madame Web to its subscribers on November 15, 2026, adding a major superhero title to its end-of-week offerings. Prime Video and Hulu/Disney+ collaborate to bring The Baltimorons to their combined audience on November 13, 2026, alongside Postcards for Christmas and Expedition: Saving Our Seas. The latter two titles are scheduled for November 13 and November 14, 2026, respectively, providing educational and festive content alongside the narrative feature. Paddington in Peru is set to arrive on November 15, 2026, rounding out the major streaming additions for the week with a family-friendly adventure.

Peacock expands its catalog significantly by adding The Killer's Game on November 12, 2026. More notably, Peacock hosts a comprehensive marathon of The Hunger Games franchise, featuring the original 2012 film, Catching Fire from 2013, Mockingjay Part 1 from 2014, Mockingjay Part 2 from 2015, and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes from 2023. All five films in this series become available on November 14, 2026, offering a complete viewing experience for fans of the dystopian saga. Paramount+, AppleTV, and Tubi are also mentioned as platforms participating in this week's releases, though specific titles for these services are not detailed in the source data.

Digital Releases Arrive on November 10

All movies designated for digital release this week become available on November 10, 2026, allowing users to buy or rent the titles immediately. The digital slate includes Heart of the Beast and Other Mommy, both from 2026, providing immediate access to recent productions for those who prefer transactional viewing over subscription models. This focused release day ensures that digital transactions are concentrated, simplifying the process for consumers looking to purchase specific new releases for their personal libraries without waiting for streaming availability.

Physical Media Releases Span Decades

Physical media releases for this week largely drop on November 10, 2026, offering a diverse array of titles ranging from silent films to modern blockbusters. The list includes classics such as Aesthetics of a Bullet from 1973, The Amazing Mrs. Holliday from 1943, and Bandits of Orgosolo from 1961. Horror and thriller fans will find titles like Big Buck Massacre from 2026, Haunt from 2019, and the Saw franchise entries Saw V, Saw VI, and Saw VII from 2008, 2009, and 2010. Additionally, Scary Tales: Dark Walker from 2024 and Never Let Go from 2024 bring recent genre entries to the physical format.

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The collection also features significant mainstream titles and collections, including Con Air from 1997, The Corruptor from 1999, Four Rooms from 1995, The Lovely Bones from 2009, and the Grease 3-Movie Collection spanning 1978 to 2016. Other notable physical releases include Marie Antoinette from 2006, Memoirs of a Geisha from 2005, Paddington from 2014, and Vincent from 2023. This week's physical media drop supports collectors and enthusiasts with a wide range of genres and eras, ensuring that rare and popular titles alike are accessible for home ownership and long-term preservation.