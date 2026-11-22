Ambulance and Miss Universe 2026 arrive November 23. The Macy's 100th Parade and dog show follow on November 27, rounding out a busy US entertainment week.

The entertainment landscape for late November 2026 features a diverse lineup of major premieres and centennial celebrations. The highly anticipated action thriller Ambulance lands on November 23, bringing high-octane tension to screens. Simultaneously, the 10-episode comedy series created by Amy Poehler and Michael Schur debuts on the same date, marking a significant addition to the streaming calendar. These releases set the stage for a busy weekend in popular media.

Ambulance Action Thriller Release Date

Ambulance officially releases on November 23, offering viewers an intense remake of the 2005 Danish film. The 2022 directorial effort follows adoptive brothers Danny Sharp and Will Sharp, portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Their narrative unfolds in Los Angeles, where a bank robbery spirals dramatically out of control. In response, the brothers hijack an ambulance containing a paramedic and a wounded police officer. This desperate move triggers a massive, high-speed pursuit across the city, creating a tense atmosphere throughout the film.

Also read Pluto TV Double Feature Fridays November 2026 Schedule Revealed

Amy Poehler Comedy Series Premiere

Amy Poehler and Michael Schur created this new 10-episode comedy series that arrives on November 23, 2026. The show is based on Kate Myers' 2023 novel Excavations. J.J. Philbin serves as the co-showrunner for this adaptation. The full season becomes available on this specific date, providing a stark contrast to the preceding action film. The creative team behind the project brings a fresh narrative perspective to the medium.

Miss Universe 2026 Event Details

Miss Universe 2026 - Special airs on Peacock on November 24, immediately following the weekend premieres. The grand finale broadcasts live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. The event takes place on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Pageant lovers will have access to the live competition, which concludes the year's international beauty contest. The specific venue in Puerto Rico provides a central location for the global audience.

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Macy's 100th Annual Parade Celebrations

November 27 brings Thanksgiving cheer with two major television events. The 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marks a historic centennial edition. Organized by Macy's, this special broadcast celebrates the parade's 100th run since it first debuted in 1924. The production involves more than 11,000 volunteers and participants. This massive coordination highlights the enduring cultural significance of the event. The centennial milestone adds a layer of historical importance to the traditional holiday broadcast.

National Dog Show Breed Competition

Alongside the parade, The National Dog Show - Special airs on the same day. This broadcast features up to 2,000 AKC-sanctioned dogs from over 200 breeds and varieties. The animals compete for Best of Breed titles, Group wins, and the coveted Best in Show title. The scale of the competition is evident in the number of participants and the variety of breeds represented. This event serves as a companion piece to the Macy's Parade, rounding out the Thanksgiving holiday programming schedule for audiences.