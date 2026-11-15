November 15 to November 21 Horoscope Forecast: Your Zodiac Sign's Week

Ready to start your week on a positive note? You’ll need to begin by considering what may lie ahead in the coming days. Horoscopes can help make this easier as they predict future life events big or small. This way, you’re prepared for what each day will bring.

Ready to start your week on a positive note? You’ll need to begin by considering what may lie ahead in the coming days. Horoscopes can help make this easier as they predict future life events big or small.

This way, you’re prepared for what each day will bring. Here’s what’s happening for your zodiac sign this week, November 15 to November 21, 2026. Life: A green light to make changes could open the door to a money-making opportunity. Wellness: Try a calming morning ritual to lift your spirits.dvulikaia/GettyLove: Put a creative spin on your next date and watch chemistry soar.

Also read Astrological Forecast: Moon in Aquarius Conjunct Pluto Brings Clarity and Transformation on November 15

Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 15Life: Your curiosity points you toward a new skill or learning opportunity that can lead to positive results. Wellness: A supportive pal may inspire a feel-good self-care upgrade. Say yes!dvulikaia/GettyLove: Plan a memorable outing that opens your hearts and sparks conversation. Your lucky days: November 16, 17, 20Life: Sharing your hopes with someone you trust can bring encouragement.

Wellness: Invite a friend to join you for an energizing activity.dvulikaia/GettyLove: Discuss a future dream to feel even more connected. Your lucky numbers: 2, 7, 14Life: Working with someone close on a shared goal can satisfy your need for connection. Wellness: Explore a fresh way to support your energy and overall well-being. Scorpio: October 23 to November 21Love: Flirtation and laughter with someone special can turn an ordinary moment into something heartwarming.

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Your lucky days: November 16, 19, 21Life: A sudden change of pace may surprise you, but your intuition points you forward. Wellness: Refresh a health routine with one uplifting change. Capricorn: December 22 to January 19Love: Speaking honestly about what you want can strengthen your bond. Your lucky numbers: 1, 8, 14Life: Gather details about an intriguing financial possibility before making your next move.

Wellness: Follow your intuition when choosing a new way to care for mind and body.dvulikaia/GettyLove: Brainstorm a fun adventure together and your chemistry will flourish. Your lucky days: November 16, 18, 21print version of Woman's World.for video podcasts, health tips and uplifting stories designed for women 40, 50, 60 and beyond!