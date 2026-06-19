Novelist Carley Fortune Shares Update on Netflix Film Adaptation with Meghan Markle

Novelist Carley Fortune has given an update on her page-to-screen adaptation with Meghan Markle three years after it was revealed the former royal had purchased the rights to her book. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, and her husband Prince Harry, 41, acquired the writer's second fiction story, Meet Me at the Lake, in an eye-watering $2.9 million deal for a Netflix film adaptation.

Novelist Carley Fortune has given an update on her page-to-screen adaptation with Meghan Markle three years after it was revealed the former royal had purchased the rights to her book.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, and her husband Prince Harry, 41, acquired the writer's second fiction story, Meet Me at the Lake, in an eye-watering $2.9 million deal for a Netflix film adaptation. Carley Fortune, 42, shared a promising update on the movie while also sharing insight into her working relationship with Markle. Fortune declared it is 'so wild' to be collaborating with the royal couple.

She revealed that she signed over the rights to Archewell after a 'really good, long call' with Markle and Archewell film producer Tracy Ryerson. Fortune felt like they really understood the story and what mattered about the story. It's a romance, but it's very much about a mother and daughter, too, and they talked a lot about parenthood, and also about how these love stories are about so much more.

The story is about grief, it's a story about mental health, and so Fortune felt like it was in good hands with them. Although the project remains in development, a director has been attached and the script is still being revised. Fortune's friendship with Markle remains strictly business.

'No, I am not hanging out with Harry and Meghan on weekends,' she joked. Meet Me at the Lake is a romance novel that follows 'two strangers on a daylong adventure where they make a promise one keeps and the other breaks, with life-changing effects.

' The novel sold 37,000 copies in its first week when it was released in May 2023. Themes in the book include postnatal depression, mental health and childhood trauma relating to the death of a parent. When news broke three years ago that the Duke and Duchess had bought the rights, Fortune said at the time that she was 'so thrilled' about working with Netflix and Archewell to bring her book to the screen.

The Sussexes bagged their massive Netflix deal after stepping back as working royals in 2020. And while their confessional documentary Harry & Meghan proved to be a huge success, other projects, such as Polo - a documentary about the upper-class sport - only attracted 500,000 viewers. Last August, the couple signed a new 'multi-year' contract with the streamer.

However, the deal has so far not been as lucrative as imagined as the Duchess's cookery show - With Love, Meghan - was canned in January





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