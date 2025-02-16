Novel Immune Regulation Mechanism Discovered in Fight Against Parasites

Researchers at the University of Liège have uncovered a previously unknown mechanism that regulates the immune response against parasites. Activated immune cells called virtual memory T cells express a surface molecule called CD22, which prevents an excessive immune reaction and controls inflammation.

Researchers at the University of Liège (Belgium) have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the immune system's response to parasitic infections. During an infection, specific immune cells called virtual memory T cells (TVM) become activated and express a surface molecule called CD22 . This molecule, typically found on B lymphocytes, acts as a brake, preventing an excessive immune reaction and controlling inflammation.

This finding sheds new light on the body's complex defense mechanisms against parasites. Previously, scientists believed that IL-4 stimulation played a key role in Tcell activation during parasitic infections. However, this study revealed that CD22 expression on Tcells is crucial for regulating immune responses. It appears that instead of solely responding to IL-4, activated Tcells actively work to prevent an overreaction of the immune system, highlighting a previously unknown level of control.This discovery has significant implications for future medical research. Understanding the precise mechanism of CD22 in regulating immune responses could lead to new strategies for enhancing immune defenses against infections or mitigating excessive inflammation associated with autoimmune diseases. Further research is needed to determine if this phenomenon also occurs in humans and how it can be applied in clinical settings. This study, conducted in collaboration with researchers from various institutions, underscores the importance of fundamental research in uncovering the complexities of the immune system and paving the way for groundbreaking medical advancements





ScienceDaily / 🏆 452. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immune Response Parasites Virtual Memory T Cells CD22 Inflammation Autoimmune Diseases

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Novel Self-Pollination Mechanism Revealed in Fungus-Eating OrchidA Kobe University researcher has uncovered the purpose of a unique finger-like appendage on a fungus-eating orchid, revealing a novel self-pollination mechanism that ensures reproductive success in the challenging environment of forest understories.

Read more »

The True State of US Sports Betting (Part IV): Whither the Winners?Regulation 1.0 stood up sports betting; Regulation 2.0 revisited advertising rules and betting markets; Regulation 3.0 should center on players.

Read more »

Study unveils key immune cells found to boost cancer treatment success in acute myeloid leukemiaA research team made a pivotal discovery in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The team identified a specific population of immune cells that play a critical role in successful treatment of relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Read more »

'Chameleon' Immune Cells Linked To Severe AsthmaA set of chameleon-like immune cells could be contributing to severe asthma in some patients.

Read more »

Computer model helps identify cancer-fighting immune cells key to immunotherapyResearchers have developed a computer model to help scientists identify tumor-fighting immune cells in patients with lung cancer treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Read more »

Unveiling the Immune System's Food Tolerance Secrets: New Research Identifies Key Cells and MechanismsThis study unravels the intricate process by which the intestinal immune system distinguishes between food and harmful pathogens, highlighting the critical role of antigen-presenting cells (APCs) in maintaining food tolerance. The research also explores how intestinal infections can disrupt this balance, offering insights into the development of food intolerances.

Read more »